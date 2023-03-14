A tweet from the Minister of Agricultural Policies, Francesco Lollobrigida, triggers the reaction of Serge Hercberg, French nutritionist and creator of Nutriscore, the traffic light labeling system. On February 28, Lollobrigida lashes out against Nutriscore in these terms: “It’s a wrong system. All you need is a little common sense to figure it out. We must commit ourselves to promoting food education at all levels, avoiding misleading alternative solutions, which are only useful for the coffers of some food multinationals”. The problem is the image that accompanies the text: on the one hand ultra-processed foods such as french fries, seed oil, pizza and cola marked with the green A; on the other, ‘Mediterranean diet’ foods such as wine, extra virgin olive oil, meat and pasta with a red E.

Hercberg’s reaction, as The great Italian food trade also writes, takes a while, but arrives punctually and precisely. On March 7, he responded to the “shameless fake news spread by the minister” (his words) with 21 tweets in which he tried to put some order. Among the various clarifications, he points out that in the Nutriscore system pasta is marked with an A, not an E; extra virgin olive oil deserves a C, while Coca Cola and other carbonated drinks get an E score, at most there are light drinks marked with a B, certainly not with an A. The majority of pizzas are classified with a C, D or E, only a very small share deserves an A.

In the following days the minister does not interact and does not respond in any way to the criticisms, and in the meantime Hercberg’s comments receive numerous positive comments. But the story does not end here: the fact checking channel ‘Désintox – Arte’ (of the newspaper Libération) also intervenes in the debate through a video (Click here) which sums up the whole question, with mocking tones towards the minister and towards Italy in general, also suggesting an alliance between Europe, Italy, Ferrero and other food multinationals in contrasting traffic light labelling. Lollobrigida and his simplifications come out battered. However, if we want to be honest, the minister went looking for it a bit…

Minister Lollobrigida’s manifesto:

