Hercberg’s reaction, as The great Italian food trade also writes, takes a while, but arrives punctually and precisely. On March 7, he responded to the “shameless fake news spread by the minister” (his words) with 21 tweets in which he tried to put some order. Among the various clarifications, he points out that in the Nutriscore system pasta is marked with an A, not an E; extra virgin olive oil deserves a C, while Coca Cola and other carbonated drinks get an E score, at most there are light drinks marked with a B, certainly not with an A. The majority of pizzas are classified with a C, D or E, only a very small share deserves an A.
In the following days the minister does not interact and does not respond in any way to the criticisms, and in the meantime Hercberg’s comments receive numerous positive comments. But the story does not end here: the fact checking channel ‘Désintox – Arte’ (of the newspaper Libération) also intervenes in the debate through a video (Click here) which sums up the whole question, with mocking tones towards the minister and towards Italy in general, also suggesting an alliance between Europe, Italy, Ferrero and other food multinationals in contrasting traffic light labelling. Lollobrigida and his simplifications come out battered. However, if we want to be honest, the minister went looking for it a bit…
Minister Lollobrigida’s manifesto:
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW