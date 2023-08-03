BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE – UK

The new system for taxing alcoholic beverages, the so-called ‘Alcohol Duty’, came into force on 1 August in the UK. The measure launched by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which is based on the “stronger the drink, higher the price” principle, i.e. a taxation based on the alcohol content of the product, was already to come into force in February, only to then be extended by six months . The system affects all alcoholic products produced or imported into the UK, with the exception of sparkling wines and low alcohol drinks (including draft beer), and was introduced with the aim of better protecting the eating out industry.

How does it work? The increases – an average of +10.1% – are the largest in the last 50 years. For example, “a bottle of wine with an alcohol content between 11.5% and 14.5% will cost 44p more at the supermarket, plus VAT, so consumers will pay a 53p increase ”, explains The Guardian. The biggest increases will be whiskey, which will cost around £1 more.

There was no lack of protests from the main trade associations. First of all, the Scotch Whiskey Association, which described the reform as “a hard blow for distillers and consumers. Just when inflation was starting to come down, this measure will further penalize Scottish producers”. The Wine and Spirit Trade Association echoes: “These increases will only exacerbate the inflationary phenomenon. It is inevitable that smaller producers will struggle to stay afloat because of this measure, which discriminates more against premium spirits and wine”.

