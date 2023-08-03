BRING – Greetings – News – REP. CECA

The Czech president recently expressed his support for the legalization of cannabis in the country and for amnesty for those currently imprisoned for cannabis-related offences.

During an hour-long interview on the Meltingpot discussion forum on the sidelines of the Colors of Ostrava festival, President Pavel relied on studies showing that cannabis is less harmful than other legal drugs. He saw fit to consider legalization and raised the issue of amnesty for those currently incarcerated for cannabis-related offences.

“Cannabis, according to a number of studies, is less harmful than other legal drugs,” Pavel noted during the discussion forum.

“The considerations for regulated legalization are appropriate. If that were the case, it would make no sense to these people [condannate per reati legati alla cannabis] stay in prison. It would be appropriate to grant them amnesty.’

Furthermore, Pavel insisted on the need to rethink the use of the presidential pardon power, previously delegated to the Ministry of Justice by his predecessor, Miloš Zeman.

Pavel intends to assume all the leniency power, including the responsibilities and personnel assigned to the leniency process, and has already started discussions with Justice Minister Pavel Blažek on this matter. The president plans to use it primarily to address wrongful convictions, disproportionate convictions, and cases with significant humanitarian considerations.

(Deal news 31/07/2023)

