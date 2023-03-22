It’s time to prepare your Easter decorations! And garlands are a great way to add some festive flair to your home without the hassle. Learn how to make these cute, colorful Easter garlands to hang on the wall or over the fireplace.

Make Easter garlands for a festive mood

We have put together a collection of the best and most unique Easter garlands that are also very easy to make yourself. All it takes to make these wonderful decorations is some time and a few inexpensive and simple materials.

Make the Rabbit and Carrot Garland

The two favorite themes for Easter decorations are rabbits and carrots, and we’ll show you how to make this fun garland yourself.

Necessary materials:

patterned cardboard in orange, green and white

rosa Carton

Wavy cut scissors

Perforator

cord or ribbon

This is how it’s made:

Using serrated-edge scissors, cut a 3cm-wide strip of orange patterned card. Cut 3 strips from the green cardboard that are 2 cm wide and 13 cm long.

Fold each strip in half, place and pin in place.

Pull the ends of the orange strips and staple them together with the staple gun to make a carrot shape.

To make the rabbits, cut the following strips without a scalloped edge: 3 cm wide and 30 cm long strips for the body, 2 cm wide and 15 cm long strips for the ears and only 1 cm wide and 10 cm long -long pink stripes for the inside of the ears. For the pink inside the body, use a strip 20cm long and 1cm wide.

Assembling the bunny is almost identical to that of the carrot, all you have to do is layer the ear pieces on top of each other, insert and staple them into the body, and fold the long pieces out and down. But instead of pin-pointing the bottom piece, overlap and round the body and pin the inner pink piece together.

Use a hole punch and the ribbon to thread the garland.

Make Easter elf garland yourself

Make an Easter elf garland with a handprint! While it probably sounds random, pixies are actually quite endearing as children love the mythical aspect of these fun creatures.

Materials needed:

white cardboard

Spring pattern wrapping paper

bumble

Scissors

Glue

line

Step-by-step instructions:

Draw your child’s hand on a piece of white card stock and then cut it out.

From the wrapping paper, cut out a triangle large enough to represent the elf hat.

Glue the hat to the palm of the handprint with the fingers facing down. They should represent the beard of the imp and the palm of the hand the body.

Add a pom pom of any color for the pixy nose.

Cut out bunnies, carrots and eggs to decorate the elves.

Then thread the gnomes.

Making Easter garlands: colorful eggs to hang up

This craft project is very easy and quick to make, but looks like it took hours to complete. Make your pretty Easter garland in just 15 minutes.

Necessary materials:

watercolor paints

Paint brush

golden marker

white cardboard

line

Perforator

Scissors

How to do it:

Cut eggs out of the white cardboard and paint them with watercolors of your choice. Let the eggs dry out well.

Draw swirl lines on the eggs with the marker.

Use the hole punch to punch a hole in the top of each egg. Thread them as you like. You can tie a small knot at the top of each egg so they lay flat when you hang the garland.

Make garlands from book pages for Easter yourself

Garlands are the perfect way to add a pop of color and a fun vibe to any room.

Materials:

template for printing

colored paper

Pencil

old book pages or newspaper pages

Scissors

line

hot glue gun

Directions:

Print out the template and transfer the banner to the book pages and the eggs to the colored paper. Make sure you have two of each egg color.

Cut out all the pieces and color the edges if desired. The top of the banner should not be colored yet.

Fold the eggs in half and apply a small amount of hot glue to the fold. Quickly glue it to the center of the bottom egg. Fold the top inch of each of the banner pieces and paint the folded edge. Then glue an egg in the center of each piece.

Cut a piece of string to the desired length. Arrange the pieces of the banner evenly along the string. Then apply hot glue to the inside of the top fold and glue the cord inside. Press for a few seconds until the glue dries.

*Press template here out of.