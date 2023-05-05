Brisk walk to lose weight in spring

Brisk walking is the healthiest and cheapest way available to us to lose weight and stay fit. Spring is the ideal season to start this activity, to which even the laziest people can indulge. It should be emphasized that to lose weight and tone your body you need to opt for a mix of regular training and a healthy diet. The ideal is to practice this type of physical exercise every day

Fast walk

Even if bad weather is raging in some Italian regions, we are officially in spring and, surely, the beautiful days will not be long in coming. Their arrival, however, must be an incentive for us to improve ourselves, taking better care of our health, both physical and mental. On the other hand, preserving one’s psychophysical well-being is extremely important and not just for aesthetic purposes. In fact, physical health allows us to monitor the progress of some pathologies and prevent many others, associated, among other things, precisely with weight gain.

Changing one’s lifestyle, therefore, is essential to preserve one’s psychophysical well-being and this new approach begins, first of all, with nutrition and physical activity, such as, for example, fast, practical, economic walking and within everyone’s reach.

Brisk walk: advice

Brisk walking is the best physical activity you can rely on to lose weight and stay fit, with particular reference to both physical and mental health. First of all, this is an inexpensive form of training. You don’t necessarily need to join the gym. Secondly, this is also a practical and versatile form of training. Anyone can approach brisk walking, with particular reference to both unsporting people and lazier people.

Most people, surely, could complain of not having enough time, due to work or study commitments.

The truth is that every activity in our lives could become an excuse to take advantage of the brisk walk. Despite our daily commitments, in fact, it happens that we have to go shopping and, if it’s not every day, we certainly go to the supermarket at least a couple of times a week. Well, in that case, rather than going by car, you could go on foot! You could also walk to work or university, or you could opt for the stairs instead of the elevator.

Surely, when we talk about brisk walking, finally, one wonders how fast our step should be to lose weight. In truth, the important thing is that the pace is quite sustained, then, all you need is comfortable clothing and footwear and a safe road to be able to start your training.

Gradually, you will decide how much and when to speed up. Movement stimulates the metabolism and a well-working metabolism helps in weight loss. Finally, to maintain the results achieved, it is recommended to walk for at least half an hour a day, three times a week.





The brisk walk (or fitwalking):

it can be practiced by everyone;

it’s free, simple and fast;

it does not require special structures or equipment.

All you need is a good pair of sneakers and comfortable clothing and you’re ready to go.

helps to optimize the disposal of calories;

helps to lose weight, but preserves lean body mass.