Brisk walking, how many steps to take a day to stay healthy: fabulous results

There is a magical number of steps to take for your physical well-being, follow this mantra and you will feel much better!

In an era where well-being has become the beacon that guides many of our daily choices, a simple and ancient practice like walking has rediscovered its noble role in the court of the kingdom of health.

We are not talking about using complex gym equipment, nor about miraculous elixirs, just give space to the walk, preferably with a touch of liveliness, to make your body a temple of well-being. But how many steps will you have to take per day? Science thought about answering this question and the answer will surprise you.

Science says brisk walking 10,000 steps a day is the true elixir of life!

The beauty of the brisk walk lies in its simplicity and accessibility, an exercise that requires no subscriptions, no specific equipment, a dance that can be performed on the stage of your neighborhood or in a park near your home, but don’t let the apparent simplicity fool you, because a world of benefits is hidden behind the curtain!

But how many steps do you need to take a day to reap the health benefits of this mantra? The standard answer says he walks around 10,000 steps a day, however, even more important is to be consistent, so as long as you do it every walk is good for you.



You can so start with about five thousand steps a day if you’re just starting outand while this amount may seem like an epic, you’ll find how easy it will be to achieve this, a start that will set the stage for future longer journeys. Over timethe goal becomes increase the number of stepsand ten thousand steps a day are presented as a coveted goal, a goal that is not a magical number but that represents a commitment to one’s well-being, which passes from the health of the cardiovascular system to that of one’s muscles and which will make you feel good already after the first few weeks of practice.

