Brisk walking, only if done like this is really effective: the basic rules for losing weight

Brisk walking, only if done like this is really effective: the basic rules for losing weight

Have you ever heard of brisk walking? Apparently there are many who practice this discipline, and praise the enormous health benefits. Let’s find out if it’s really effective.

There are some fundamental rules for the so-called walking, only if it is done this way is it really useful for keeping fit.

Brisk walking is an increasingly popular discipline, if you want to try it, follow the advice to make it effective and help you keep fit and healthy.

Brisk walk, how to do it to make it effective

Brisk walking is a real one sport discipline, consists of walking at a constant speed and at a brisk pace of about 6/7 kilometers per houraccompanying the movement of the legs and feet to the coordinated movement of the arms.

The good thing about brisk walking is that it’s less tiring than running for the joints, and which does not involve trauma, can be practiced at any age. No previous physical preparation is required, so even beginners can try it. You don’t necessarily have to be an athlete or a professional sportsman to practice brisk walking.

Furthermore, all those who practice it consistently swear that they have found benefits in terms of weight loss, weight loss, muscle toning. Like all types of metabolic sports, it is able to release the hormone responsible for good mood or stimulates the production of molecules such as and serotonin endorphinsneurotransmitters that increase the state of serenity. But apparently to be effective it must be practiced according to precise rules. Let’s find out what they are.

The real rules of walking

For brisk walking to become a type of training and not a simple walk in the open air, you need to train at least 3 times a week for 45/60 minutes or 30 minutes every day. and each walking session should last approx 30/40 minutes a day.

This rhythm, combined with constancy over time, really helps to get back on track and feel better.

However, because brisk walking is a physical activity capable of promoting weight loss it must be associated with a healthy lifestyle and above all with correct nutrition. It doesn’t mean eating foods healty but scrupulously follow a diet capable of nourishing us completely but at the same time of bring to our body a quantity of calories lower than those burned. Only in this way will sport result in loss of body weight.

