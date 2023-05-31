brisk walking: the 7 benefits you don’t imagine

Not just weight loss: according to science, brisk walking and jogging have various benefits for physical and mental health. Some even unexpected.
It’s one of the most effective (and easiest) ways to maintain a healthy weightprotect your joints and live longer, regardless of age: The health benefits of brisk walking are numerous and experts agree that practicing it every day can improve our physical and mental health.
because brisk walking is good for you
—
In recent years, several studies have appeared according to which we can benefit from brisk walking or jogging. One in particular, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, states that brisk walking for even 5 to 10 minutes on a regular basis significantly reduces the risk of dying from all diseases, including cardiovascular diseases. But there are also lesser-known perks that make it worth taking a walk… briskly.
7 Benefits of Brisk Walking You Didn’t Expect
—
- You burn more calories. Brisk walking, jogging or running can help keep us fit by burning more calories. When we do cardio, in fact, not only do we burn calories during training, but the consumption continues even at rest. It is the so-called afterburn effect, which refers to the number of calories burned after exercise, and which according to research is favored by activities such as brisk walking or jogging.
- Improve mood. Those who train daily, could experience the runner’s highwhich refers to that pleasant feeling that runners get after training for a long time. The runner’s high, as it is called, is the result of the body releasing feel-good hormones, endocannabinoids. Therefore, regular exercise can protect us from depression and cope with anxiety and stress. In a 2012 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health we read that even just 30 minutes of running in a week for about three consecutive weeks can promote a good mood and concentration.
- It raises vitamin D levels. Brisk walking or jogging outdoors are excellent physical activities to increase the body’s vitamin D levels, especially if the sun is shining outside which pushes the body to produce it naturally. All in all an easy activity, which should not be overlooked, given that it is believed that between 70 and 80% of Italians are deficient in Vitamin Dwith all that this lack could entail: cardiovascular disease, bone pain, muscle weakness and even some types of cancer.
- Protects eye health. According to a 2013 research, those who walk briskly or jog an average of about 8 km per day have a 41% lower risk of developing cataracts and age-related vision loss or even blindness. And that goes for both men and women.
- It protects us in old age. Staying active well into retirement is healthy and brisk walking can help improve mobility in older people, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, according to which those over 60 who had discovered the habit of brisk walking as young men were more mobile and independent during their old age.
- It makes us sleep better. According to experts, brisk walking stimulates the production of melatonin, a hormone directly linked to the circadian rhythm that regulates sleep. Hence the advice to those suffering from insomnia, to take a brisk walk 2 or 3 hours before going to sleep to help the brain relax.
- It makes us… smarter. In a study a few years ago, brain scans of people who walked briskly for an hour 3 times a week showed that the decision-making areas of the brain worked more efficiently than people who simply attended study. Other research shows that exercise, such as walking, can improve brain function in older women. Experts say these benefits may be due in part to the increased blood flow to the brain that occurs with exercise. So when we move our feet, our brains start working better too!
brisk walk: how to do it right
—
The experts at the Mayo Clinic (USA) have compiled a list of tips for practicing brisk walking correctly. Here they are:
- Head up. She looks ahead, not at the ground.
- The neck, shoulders and back are relaxed, not rigidly erect.
- The arms swing freely with a slight bend in the elbows. A little arm pumping is fine.
- The stomach muscles are slightly tense and the back is straight, not arched forward or backward.
- The movement must be decisive, but gentle, doing to roll the foot from heel to toe.
