brisk walking: the 7 benefits you don’t imagine

It’s one of the most effective (and easiest) ways to maintain a healthy weight protect your joints and live longer, regardless of age: The health benefits of brisk walking are numerous and experts agree that practicing it every day can improve our physical and mental health .

because brisk walking is good for you

—

In recent years, several studies have appeared according to which we can benefit from brisk walking or jogging. One in particular, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, states that brisk walking for even 5 to 10 minutes on a regular basis significantly reduces the risk of dying from all diseases, including cardiovascular diseases. But there are also lesser-known perks that make it worth taking a walk… briskly.