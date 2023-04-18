Brisk walking to lose weight: 5 rules to really lose weight

Brisk walking for weight loss it’s not just a “health walk”, even if it is the easiest way to train, because it does not require equipment, or gym memberships or even too much concentration while practicing it. Indeed, it is a type of activity that allows you to free your mind and for this reason it is a natural stress reliever. However, in order for it to be really effectivefirst of all you need perseverance, try not to skip training with the excuse of little time available or rain and wind. To lose weight, you have to be consistent and, depending on how many pounds you need to shed, you should walk a minimum of three times a week for at least an hour, up to every day. Obviously a brisk daily walk is highly recommended not only for weight loss, but also for all the other positive effects it has on health, in particular for the benefits it has on the heart, reducing the risk of heart attack and ischemic stroke. But what matters most if you want to lose weight is the walking speedLet’s see what it should be…