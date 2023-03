Getty

In Great Britain a serious environmental accident has occurred for a loss Of petrolium give one pipeline In the Dorset, at the Wytch Farm facility in Purbecks, one of the largest onshore oil fields in Europe. It was announced by the port commissioners of Poole (Phc). The leak occurred in a pipeline operated by Perenco. Locals have been advised not to swim in Poole Harbor or the surrounding area until further notice. A “comprehensive investigation” has been launched into what happened.