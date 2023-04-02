Not very far from Londonin the English county of Hertfordshire, is a unusual wheat field.

The grain grown here has been genetically engineered to reduce the amount of acrylamide it contains when cooked, as that compound is thought to increase the risk of cancer.

To achieve this, plant and crop scientists at Rothamsted Research modified a gene that produces a compound called asparagine.

Asparagine occurs naturally in plants and is also present in other starchy foods such as potatoes and other tubers.

But when grain is processed into flour and made into a baked product like bread, asparagine turns into another compound called acrylamide, which is carcinogenic in very high doses.

Reducing the amount of asparagine in the grain of wheat would therefore mean less acrylamide in toast, cereals and biscuits and a lower risk of cancer in other cooked foods containing wheat.

Trials so far have seen a 50% reduction of asparagine and a 50% reduction of acrylamide in heated flour.

“This is really exciting and good, but it’s only a year of field trials,” said Professor Nigel Halford, a crop scientist leading the trial at Rothamsted.

“We have to see how they perform in terms of yield, protein content, that type of things for a certain number of years, then we will make them available to farmers”.

The grain grown in this field will finally be valued after harvesting in October.

The acrylamide in the burnt toast

Acrylamide wasn’t a new compound to scientists because it’s used in industrial processes, but it wasn’t until 2002 that it was discovered that it could be present in heavily roasted or browned starchy foods.

“It’s a substance chemistry familiar to biochemists, we use it in the lab,” Halford said.

“You can get acrylamide out of a bottle, it has a skull and bone cross over. So to find out that you then go to the cafeteria and eat it, that was quite a shock,” she explained.

However, that doesn’t mean that eating burnt food will give people cancer, the scientists warn, because the dose from the food is very small.

Studies linking acrylamide to cancer have only been done in the United States animalsusing much higher doses than we would ingest through food.

But our genetic makeup is unique, and our bodies will respond differently to risk.

The goal of GM wheat is therefore to reduce any risk, overall.

Concerns about GMOs

So far GM foods are not authorized for consumption in the EU or in the United Kingdom.

But Halford says the UK and EU are now considering changing the “benchmarks” that guide how much acrylamide represents an acceptable risk in food.

He also pointed out that the wheat growing in the Hertfordshire field has been genetically modified, not genetically modified (GM).

“These are modified plants, no transgenes, no genes from other species, no additional genes. It’s not a GM plant,” Halford said.

Using the CRISPR gene-editing process, he and his team extracted a tiny piece of tissue from wheat that was then grown and fed into a petri dish.

A “gene gun” was then used to shoot the DNA in the cells and remove the genetic traits that influence the amount of asparagine present in the grain.

In the UK, a law that would allow commercial production of GM wheat has reached its final stage through parliament.

The legislation, called the Genetic Technology Precision Breeding Bill, is now awaiting royal assent.

