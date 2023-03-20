Do you know what are the benefits of broccoli? The list is long, because they are good for so many things: that’s why you should eat more of them.

In Kitchen there are so many ingredients that are good for health and that are absolutely recommended by nutritionists and doctors because they bring benefits to body and mind: i broccoli I am certainly among them. Not everyone loves their strong flavour, children in particular tend to reject them as soon as they see their green colour, yet they are among the most important products to include in the diet of adults and children.

Yes they can cooking in so many ways, because they are good with pasta but also as a side dish, either simply boiled and seasoned with oil and salt, or cooked in a pan with garlic and oil. You can also eat them blended, in the form of a velvety soup, perhaps with the addition of a potato and cream cheese, so as to make them ‘sweeter’ and tastier. The latter method, in particular, is perfect for making them eat by children, because if you cook them pasta with a creamy soup made like this, they will love it and won’t even realize they have eaten broccoli! In short, it is really important to find recipes in which to include this vegetable, because in addition to being tasty it is also particularly suitable for health: You want to know what are the benefits What does it bring to our body?

Do you know what are the benefits of broccoli? Here is the list, you must try to eat more of them

I broccoli they are vegetables that do especially good for health, and this is already well known. But what probably not everyone knows, is what exactly are the benefits they bring to our body. Once you’ve discovered them you won’t stop eating them, because there are so many! First the broccoli is rich in antioxidants, so they help keep blood sugar levels under control (they are particularly suitable for those suffering from diabetes), but also those of cholesterol, help vision and inhibit chronic diseases. Not only that though, because I’m also one very important source of vitamins C, A, E and also B, and they are also rich in mineral salts such as potassium, iron, calcium. They also contain folic acidwhich helps the functioning of the nervous system.

They are useful for reduce inflammationagain thanks to the presence of antioxidants, and also for prevent serious illnesses such as cancer, as well as to help the functioning of the heart and cardiovascular system. Let’s not forget, then, the large amount of fibers inside these vegetables, which helps the functioning of the intestinal system, also giving a sense of satiety which helps not to overdo the food. Eaten raw they give even more benefits, but they are also perfectly cooked. Last indication, but not least, they contain few calories, so they are also perfect for those who follow one low calorie diet.