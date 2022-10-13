The information leaflets, so-called “leaflets”, of drugs often confuse, contain a lot of information and in the end do not give citizens the fundamental information on possible benefits and side effects. Steven Woloshin is an American doctor and researcher who studied with his colleague Lisa M. Schwartzjust what people understand about what is written inside the medicine boxes and has proposed an alternative.

Tomorrow, 14 October, Woloshin will be in Rome, at the third annual meeting of Fast Forward, the project of the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Region and of the Scientific Thought publisher. In the afternoon he will hold one of the AIFA international conferences, the Medicines Agency, precisely on ways to improve the communication of clinical trial results.

Simplified cards

The information in the leaflets seems to be more designed to protect manufacturers from possible consequences related to the undesirable effects of drugs (and in fact they also contain dozens of them) than to inform patients in the right way. Woloshin has for some time been proposing an alternative to the FDA, the US Food and Drug Administration. That is to do with medicines what happens with breakfast cereals: create a form “capable of giving those who take a drug only the essential contents, without alarming but also without confusing the information that is really needed with the superfluous”, they explain. by Fast Forward.

The US guidelines

The FDA has published new guidelines, but has not given the green light to change the packaging. Woloshin in his studies had shown that people who had read the information box in a more schematic and synthetic format (such as the one used on cereal boxes) had understood much more clearly what the possible benefits and side effects of the drug were. , precisely because superfluous information had been removed.

Sometimes too much information makes it more difficult to understand the text and above all distracts attention from what you really need to know before taking any medicine. In general, communication on drugs is often difficult to understand and regulatory agencies and manufacturing companies should work together to make it simpler and above all transparent.