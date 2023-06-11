Home » Broken heart syndrome, five ways to keep away from it after the end of a love
Broken heart syndrome, five ways to keep away from it after the end of a love

Broken heart syndrome is very painful. How to prevent it from appearing? Experts recommend these strategies.

The broken heart syndrome comes from the pain felt for the end of a love, a friendship or for the mourning of a loved one. The subject who is affected complains of symptoms similar to those ofheart attack. It is a manifestation of the emotional suffering experienced.

Due to heavy wear, the person with this syndrome has very high levels of so-called stress hormones such as ladrenaline and norepinephrine, imbalances that would appear to negatively affect heart health. Symptoms include chest painbreathing difficulties, arrhythmias and cardiovascular problems. But how to keep this disorder away?

Problems, in life, come and it is a given that must be accepted. It is impossible to know what existence may reserve for us and unfortunately sometimes we find ourselves facing very painful circumstances. And it is precisely in these cases that it becomes important to bring out the grit and the desire to move forward. Experts recommend implementing some targeted strategies. In fact, there are actions that help to avoid the risk that suffering becomes chronic and that the healing process becomes more difficult.

How to keep broken heart syndrome away?

When a love relationship ends, when a loved one leaves this world or when a friendship comes to an end, it is necessary to react. Mental health scholars advise to contact a professional to ask for the help and support necessary in order to overcome the difficult moment. In the meantime it is important to put some into practice suggestions.

Meditation helps fight the symptoms of the syndrome (tantasalute.it)

To combat broken heart syndrome it is necessary hang out with friends you trust and with which you can open without hesitation. We must never forget to take care of family relationships, sometimes in fact no one can fully understand pain more than a dear relative. Experts also suggest that take care of nutrition eating nutritious foods and avoiding taking refuge in nervous hunger to draw comfort from it.

To appease anxieties and sadness it can help to practice meditation and yoga, exercises that improve breathing and lead to an immediate sense of well-being and relaxation. Then practicing a light but constant sport helps to remove tension and nervousness. In these situations it is necessary to rely on your inner strength and ask for help and it is good to keep in mind that everything can be overcome.

