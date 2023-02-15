Home Health Bronchiolitis epidemic, no to cortisone and antibiotics. The new guidelines of pediatricians
Bronchiolitis epidemic, no to cortisone and antibiotics. The new guidelines of pediatricians

The indications look at the standardization of treatments and correct information to parents

Road barred to cortisone, antibiotics and bronchodilators to treat bronchiolitis. More information for parents. Here are in a few key messages what the new guidelines developed by experts recommend to combat the respiratory syncytial virus (Vrs), responsible for more than 60% of infections in children in the first year of life. In the last two years in Italy and in the world there have been heavy epidemics of bronchiolitis which have put health systems in difficulty due to the saturation of beds in wards and intensive care units.

Towards standardization of treatments

As mentioned, most of the hospitalizations concern infants. The main etiologic agent of bronchiolitis is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); it is estimated that this virus infects more than 60% of children during the first year of life. Today Italy, in order to contrast this virus that has put Italian pediatricians in trouble also due to the concomitance with the influenza epidemic and SARS-CoV-2, is adopting new guidelines that aim at uniformity and standardization treatments and correct information to parents.

Focus on prevention

The scientific publication reiterates that “drugs for which there is no evidence are often used and that these drugs can also cause side effects”, explains Eugenio Baraldi, director of the women’s and children’s health department of the University of Padua. “Drugs such as cortisone, antibiotics and bronchodilators shouldn’t be used, while this still happens often. The Guidelines emphasize the importance of providing information to the parents of small children to prevent infection – he reiterates – because in bronchiolitis one of the fundamental aspects is that of prevention, since, in addition to oxygen, there are neither antivirals nor vaccines available”.

Ssn put to the test

The guidelines, created with the aegis of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), the Society of Neonatology (Sin), the Society for Infantile Respiratory Diseases (Simri) and 13 other pediatric scientific societies, have just been published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics and update those of 2014, in the light of the latest scientific evidence. «This document – underlines the president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics Annamaria Staiano, one of the authors of the paper – is published at a time when the health service has been put to the test due to this virus. It is therefore important to provide pediatricians who work in the area, in hospitals and emergency rooms, with an update on best practices for the management of bronchiolitis with the hope of arriving at a common and shared medical approach”.

Therapies, what’s new

From the point of view of pharmacological prevention, there is a monoclonal antibody for RSV already available (Palivizumab), which has been used for many years to protect infants born prematurely. A novelty that is appearing on the market is a new monoclonal antibody that could be given to all infants for universal prophylaxis, thus containing seasonal epidemics of RSV and the number of hospitalizations. Several vaccines are also under study, even if still quite far from reaching clinical application.

Advice for parents

For their part, parents can do something. The advice is not to kiss the little ones if they have a cold but wear a mask; wash hands before touching the child; keep it away from anyone with a cold; do not smoke in the house (increases the risk of infection); in the case of premature babies, heart or lung diseases, ask the pediatrician if there are indications for the use of monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of RSV infections.

