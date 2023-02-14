news-txt”>

No to cortisone, antibiotics and bronchodilators to cure bronchiolitis and more information for parents. These are some of the indications contained in the new guidelines to combat the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) responsible for more than 60% of infections in children in the first year of life.

In the last 2 years in Italy and in the world there have been heavy epidemics that have put health systems in difficulty due to the saturation of beds in the wards and in intensive care. Hence the document published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics and produced with the aegis of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP), the Neonatology Society (SIN), the Society for Childhood Respiratory Diseases (SIMRI) and 13 other pediatric scientific societies . “It is important – underlines Annamaria Staiano, president of SIP – to provide pediatricians with an update on best practices for the management of bronchiolitis”. These include the preventive use of monoclonal antibodies.

“Unfortunately – explains Eugenio Baraldi, director of the Women’s and Children’s Health Department of the Company-University of Padua Hospital – drugs such as cortisone, antibiotics and bronchodilators are often used for which there is no evidence and which can cause collateral”.

The role of parents is fundamental. So here are the tips: wear a mask and don’t kiss the little ones if you have a cold; wash hands before touching the child; keep it away from anyone with a cold; do not smoke in the house; in the case of premature babies, heart or lung diseases, ask the pediatrician if there are indications for the use of monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of RSV infections.