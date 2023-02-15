What is the right therapy for bronchiolitis? To answer this question that many parents ask themselves, are the Italian Society of Pediatricians, that of Neonatology, the Society for Infantile Respiratory Diseases (Simri) and 13 other pediatric scientific societies. The new guidelines have been published in theItalian Journal of Pediatrics. The last ones had been returned notes in 2014.

What is Bronchiolitis?

Bronchiolitis, or rather the respiratory syncytial virus, is an inflammation of the bronchioles that seriously affects especially very young children, especially under one year of age. Lately there are many children who have had to resort to the care of pediatric emergency rooms.

Therapy right for bronchiolitis: indications for parents

The guidelines start from the fact that children must receive the same care throughout the country, while timely information to parents becomes crucial. Mom and dad must wear a mask, preferably FFP2, both if the child gets sick and if they also have a “simple” cold. Bronchiolitis in adults manifests itself in a mild way. Constant washing of hands before and after touching the newborn is essential. The ban on smoking in the house in this period is even stricter and one must also be careful of the third hand smoke.

Therapy right for bronchiolitis: no to the use of cortisone and antibiotics

The urgency of the publication of the new guidelines was necessary because drugs are still too often used for which there is no scientific evidence. They can also cause side effects, which should be limited as much as possible. Children are given medications such as cortisone, antibiotics, bronchodilators which should not be used.

Can it be prevented? What is the role of monoclonals?

Prevention is the focal point. Much better to prevent children from getting sick than to think about the cures. There are no specific antivirals, nor effective vaccines. The only therapy is oxygen. In the case of premature babies, heart or lung diseases, ask the pediatrician if there are any indications for using monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of Vrs infections. Attention, the monoclonal must be prescribed before the child gets sick and not during the illness. All of these measures also help prevent respiratory infections caused by other viruses and bacteria.

Read also…