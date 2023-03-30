Pope francesco he’s better, but he won’t celebrate the morning mass on Easter day. This was stated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Bishops and dean of the College of Cardinals, specifying that he himself will preside over the sacred function in St. Peter’s on Sunday 9 April. Meanwhile, the medical staff following the Pontiff al Twinsannounced that, “in the context of scheduled clinical checks, the Holy Father was found to have a infectious bronchitis which required the administration of a antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis that produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in health. Based on the predictable outcome, the Pope could be resigned in the next few days”.

The Pope “spent the afternoon at Gemelli dedicating himself to rest, prayer and some work duties”, announced the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni.

Cardinal Re: “I will celebrate mass at Easter” “As dean, I will celebrate Mass on the morning of Easter day”, said Cardinal Re. And he underlined that, given the current situation, with the Pope hospitalized, “we have certainly established the Palms, on Holy Thursday morning and afternoon and on Sunday, when I’m around.”

Hospitalization at Gemelli Pope Bergoglio was hospitalized on Wednesday at the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome for a respiratory infection. Hospital sources specify that “the medical staff are optimistic and believe that there will be celebrations for next Palm Sunday. Barring unforeseen events of course”. The night “passed smooth as oil,” they add. Close to the Pope is Massimiliano Strappetti, the Pope’s trusted nurse, the one who had convinced him to undergo colon surgery three years ago. See also Homeopathy looks at the human being holistically, is it gentle and does not harm? - Health check

Biden: “The world needs Pope Francis” “Jill and I continue to pray for Pope Francis and send him our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery.” Joe Biden wrote it on Twitter. “The world needs Pope Francis”, added the American president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

