THE RACE REPORT: ITALY BRONZE!

THE QUALIFYING FOR THE FINALS

Thank you all for following us on this intense day. See you tomorrow with the all-around Finals.

21.32 There is also a feast of Specialty Finals: July Marano third on the vault (13.449); Caterina Gaddi first on the parallel bars (13,366) and Giulia Perotti third on the stables (13,033); Giulia Perotti fifth on beam (12,766); Giulia Perotti sixth in floor exercise (12,733).

21.30 Giulia Perotti closed the all-around in second place (51.598), between the two Japanese Sara Yamaguchi (52.065) and Haruka Nakamura (50.399). Caterina Gaddi finished in fifth position (49.798) behind the American Isabel Stassi (49.832). Both blues will play in tomorrow’s final.

21.25 BRONZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Italy conquered a spectacular medal in the team event! The Azzurri climb on the third step of the podium in the team event with a score of 101.996, just a couple of tenths from the USA (102.198). Overwhelming triumph of Japan (104,240). Canada fourth (100,331) ahead of the revelation Argentina (99,363) and the disappointing China (98,231).

19.40 On the specialties front: July Marano third on vault, Caterina Gaddi first on the parallel bars, Giulia Perotti third on the staggi, Giulia Perotti fifth on the beam and fifth on the free body.

19.38 Sara Yamaguchi leapt to the lead of the all-around with 52,065. The Japanese precedes our Giulia Perotti (51,598) and compatriot Haruka Nakamura (50,399). Caterina Gaddi is fifth.

19.35 Italy slips to third place in the team competition. Japan peremptorily leapt to the lead with 104,230 ahead of the US. At this point we will have to wait for the final division with China, Great Britain and Canada.

17.02 Italy must be careful of Japan, China and Great Britain.

17.00 In the fifth subdivision Japan, Ukraine, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Belgium will compete. In the sixth, however, space for China, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Portugal, Kazakhstan.

16.59 On the specialty front: July Marano third on vault; Caterina Gaddi first on the parallel bars, Giulia Perotti third; Giulia Perotti third on beam; Giulia Perotti third in floor exercise, Caterina Gaddi sixth.

16.57 Giulia Perotti remains in command of the all-around ahead of the American Isabel Stassi and Caterina Gaddi.

16.55 The fourth subdivision has ended. Italy remains in second position in the team competition with 101,996, behind the USA by three tenths. Argentina surprising third (99.363) ahead of Germany (98.029) and Romania (97.964).

14.58 In terms of individual specialties: July Marano fourth on vault; Caterina Gaddi and Giulia Perotti first and second on the parallel bars; Giulia Perotti second on beam and third on floor exercise; Caterina Gaddi sixth in floor exercise ahead of July Marano.

14.57 Giulia Perotti remains in command of the general competition with 51,598 ahead of the American Isabel Stassi (49,832) and Caterina Gaddi (49,798).

14.55 The third subdivision has ended. Italy remains in second position (101,996) behind the USA (102,198) and ahead of Argentina (99,363), Romania (97,197) and France (96,898).

12.48 We will update you at the end of each subdivision to find out the developments of the situation in Italy. The blues are in contention for the podium in the team competition but Japan, China and Great Britain are frightening. Some specialty finals are also up for grabs.

12.46 In the third subdivision there will be Romania, Greece, Finland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Ecuador. In the fourth subdivision, Germany, Turkey, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt will tour. In the fifth, Japan, Ukraine, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Belgium will compete. In the sixth, however, space for China, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Portugal, Kazakhstan.

12.44 Italy will now have to wait the whole day to know its fate. In fact, four other subdivisions are planned, only around 21.15 we will know the teams that will get on the podium of the team event and the various finalists.

12.42 As for the individual specialties: July Marano is third on vault (13.449), Caterina Gaddi and Giulia Perotti are respectively first and second on the parallels (13.366 and 13.033), Giulia Perotti excels on the beam (12.766) and is third on the free body (12.733) where Caterina Gaddi is sixth (12.433) ahead of July Marano (12.433).

12.40 Giulia Perotti leads the general competition with 51,598! The blue precedes the American Isabel Stassi (49,832) and Caterina Gaddi (49,798). July Marano is fifth (49.032) and will be out of the all-around final due to the passport rule.

12.36 Italy played a very good match, but unfortunately the two falls on the beam and a snag on the free body prevented the blues from dreaming of the big coup. Now we will have to wait all day to understand if we will be able to get on the podium.

12.35 ITALY SECOND! 101.996, just tenths from the USA: one less fall on the beam or even one less floor exercise was enough to stay in front of the Americans. However, the blues are fighting for the medal in the team competition. Abundantly behind France (96,898) and Brazil (95,530).

12.30 We are waiting for the conclusion of the subdivision to understand the partial situation of the classification of Italy.

12.27 Very heavy. Foot on the ground also for July Marano (10.333). Italy disunited right in the final on the insidious beam: heavy points flew away from a team competition perspective.

12.25 NOOOOO. The fall from the Gaddis: 10,833. Italy’s first real mistake, right at the end of the match. July Marano must remedy the situation.

12.22 FANTASTICOOOO! Giulia Perotti surpasses herself and gets 12.766 (5.1 the D Score): best score of the day on the beam. Now it’s up to Caterina Gaddi. At this point it is also legitimate to dream…

12.12 Soon Giulia Perotti on the beam. Following Gaddi and Marano.

12.02 Italy is now entitled to dream big, but the last rotation on the beam will be decisive. Soon the Azzurri will be busy with the toughest gear of the lot.

12.00 WE FLYAAAAAAAA! Caterina Gaddi primaaaa on the parallel bars: 13,366 starting from 5.6. Gaddi first, Perotti second: Italy lights up on the staggi!

11.57 AM SUPEEEEEEEEER! Giulia Perotti unleashed: first on the parallel bars! Exercise of qualities, 5.3 the D Score and a remarkable score of 13.033 like the American Hezly Rivera. Now the closure of Caterina Gaddi.

11.53 Some drooling from July Marano, which in any case brings home 12,600 (5.0 the starting note). The witness passes to Giulia Perotti.

11.50 July Marano ready for her exercise on the stables.

11.36 Now Italy moves to the asymmetrical parallels. The Azzurri are called to pack three quality drills to keep dreaming big.

11.33 July Marano gets 13,233 on the second jump and finishes with an average of 13,449: provisional third place behind the Americans Isabel Stassi and Jayla Hang.

11.30 Very heavy 13.666 on the first jump! Great score from a team perspective, now the second round of July Marano at the table.

11.26 Italy begins its vaulting adventure: Caterina Gaddi gets a good 13,166, Giulia Perotti is rewarded with 13,066. Now the two jumps of July Marano.

11.23 Italy will soon go to the vault, we need to make a difference. July Marano will perform the two jumps.

11.20 The team classification after the first subdivision: USA in command with 102,198 ahead of France (96,898) and Brazil (95,530). The Americans have placed a serious mortgage on gold, we will have to see how China will respond. Italy may have the means to aim for the podium.

11.18 Meanwhile, a problem with the score of the team classification continues to exist. USA, France and Brazil stood out in the first subdivision. Now Italy is looking for the answer to aim for a medal.

11.16 Now we enter the lower part of the rotation, Italy will have to wait for the opponents before moving on to the next tool (the vault).

11.14 Italy closes a good rotation in the free body, in line with that of France and inferior only to the USA. Too bad for Marano’s smudge.

11.13 July Marano unfortunately pays off the platform for three tenths of a penalty and stops at 12,433, the same score as Caterina Gaddi.

11.10 Giulia Perotti is very good, printing 12,733 starting from 4.8: she is third behind the Americans Hezly Rivera (13,133) and Jayla Hang (12,766). Now the baton in July Marano.

11.06 Caterina Gaddi opens the scene with a free body exercise of 12.433 (4.8 the starting note). Now it’s up to Giulia Perotti, then the closure of July Marano.

11.05 The competition of the little Fairies begins.

11.02 The team classification is not currently updated, the computer system should provide us with news during the second subdivision. Soon it’s Italy’s turn.

11.00 The first rotation has ended. The American Isabel Stassi takes the lead in the individual general competition with 49.832 ahead of the Brazilian Luiza Abel (48.698) and the French Lana Pondart (48.433).

10.56 The first subdivision is about to end, there will be a few minutes of delay for the blues to enter the platform.

10.54 Giulia Perotti is 13 years old, is Piedmontese and trains in Vercelli with Federica Gatti and Enrico Pozzo. The reserve will instead be the 15-year-old Roman Matilde Ferrari of Ginnastica Heaven.

10.52 Caterina Gaddi is 14 years old, comes from Emilia and trains in Brescia, after the years spent at the Vis Academy in Sassuolo.

10.50 July Marano is 14 years old, Sicilian and trains in Brescia, after the years spent in Civitavecchia under the eyes of Camilla Ugolini. Last year she won team gold at the European Junior Championships and bronze on vault.

10.48 Italy lines up Caterina Gaddi, Giulia Perotti, July Marano. The three athletes will climb on all the tools and the two best scores for each specialty will be considered.

10.46 Our national team will begin its path to the free body. In the same subdivision there are also the underrated Spain, China Taipei, Norway, Argentina, Guatemala.

10.44 The first subdivision is about to be completed. Italy will take the stage at 11.00, the blue (under 16) have been included in the second subdivision.

10.42 Today the women’s qualifications are held, which will also be valid for the awarding of the medals of the team competition.

10.40 Hello and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics. The program continues in Antalya (Turkey), to illuminate the scene on the second day of the youth world championship review will be women’s qualificationswhich will also apply to the awarding of the medals of the team competition.

It promises to be a long day to define the first podium of this event and to outline the picture of the athletes who will participate in the weekend finals (all-around and specialty). Italy will be involved in the second subdivision (starting at 11.00) and wants to be a great protagonist, our national team has all it takes to obtain great satisfaction. Spotlight on July Marano, Caterina Gaddi, Julia Perottiwhile Matilde Ferrari will be the reserve.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the women’s qualifications for the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics. Report in real time, minute by minute, exercise by exercise, score by score of the Italy match. Followed by updates at the end of the individual subdivisions and the final summary to find out who will have won the team event medals and qualified for the finals. Our live will start at 11.00 with Italy on stage. Have a good fun.

Photo: FGI

