Brothers-in-law killed in Sant’Antimo. “Dad was in love with my wife Brigida”. The accusations against Raffaele Caiazzo

After seeing the bullet-riddled body of his brother-in-law Luigi Cammisasuspecting that something similar could also happen to his wife Mary Bridget, did everything to protect her, phoning home and telling her to lock herself inside and not to open to anyone. So he ran towards the house but when he arrived it was too late: her wife was lying dead in the bathroom, also riddled with bullets. It is one of the tragic details that emerges from the precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of Naples, Simone Farina, against the 44-year-old Raffaele Caiazzo, accused of having killed on Thursday morning in Sant’Antimo, in the Neapolitan area, in a dramatic sequence of bloodshed, first his son-in-law Luigi and shortly after his daughter-in-law Maria Brigida. Caiazzo was convinced that the two brothers-in-law were lovers. To tell those excited moments in which he tried to save his wife is his own Alfonso Caiazzo, son of the alleged murderer. The young man had left to go to work when his mother called him to tell him about Luigi: when he saw his brother-in-law’s body, he understood his father’s intentions and tried everything to save his wife. Too late. At home, after finding the woman’s body, terror was added to the horror, because she did not see the two children, who however had been taken away by some neighbors who had heard the shots. Luigi was hit in the square by seven shots, Maria Brigida by five. The ordinance also shows that Anna and Alfonso Caiazzo, twin brothers, immediately indicated to the carabinieri that their father Raffaele had killed their respective spouses, who had suspected for some time of an extramarital affair between the two brothers-in-law and that during a recent ceremony in a restaurant, had made a scene of jealousy when a relative approached Maria Brigida. Alfonso also reported that he suspected that his father had fallen in love with Maria Brigida, also because – he told the investigators – the parent would have confessed to having had a relationship with the woman. So the day before the double murder there was a clarification between the two brothers, their respective spouses, Raffaele Caiazzo – the murderer – and the latter’s wife, during which the 44-year-old confirmed his idea that the two brothers-in-law had a relationship instead retracting the claim of having exchanged intimacy with a daughter-in-law. “My father’s were all fantasies, but he was ruining our lives, so Anna and I told my mother that we didn’t want to see dad anymore,” said Alfonso. Even his sister Anna Caiazzo, who heard the gunshots Thursday morning and recognized her husband’s body in the street, confirmed that for a few months there had been suspicions in the family that Caiazzo had lost his head for Maria Brigida. It is Caiazzo’s wife, Amelia D’Isidoro, who explains how her husband’s fixation on the relationship between the brothers-in-law was born. «At Carnival we celebrated with the family and Raffaele said he saw Luigi making advances to Maria Brigida».