Brownsville Man Admits to Practicing Medicine Without a License, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison

Title: Brownsville Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court for Practicing Medicine Without a License

Subtitle: Fernando Méndez, whose license was suspended, continued practicing at a mental health clinic, facing up to 10 years in prison upon sentencing

[BROWNSVILLE, TX] – In a shocking turn of events, a Brownsville man, identified as Fernando Méndez, has admitted in federal court to unlawfully practicing medicine without a valid license. Méndez, 50, had his medical assistant license suspended two years ago, but according to federal authorities, he continued to provide medical services at a mental health clinic in Cameron County.

The charges against Méndez were brought forward as a result of an extensive investigation conducted by the authorities, which revealed his persistent practice in violation of the law. The case has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of patients who may have unknowingly sought medical treatment from the unlicensed practitioner.

The suspended medical assistant’s actions shed light on the potentially dangerous consequences of individuals operating outside the framework of legal medical practice. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to ensure the public’s safety and bring such offenders to justice.

Méndez is now due to be sentenced in October 2023, and if found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison. The severity of the punishment reflects the seriousness of the offense, as unauthorized medical practice can put patients at risk and undermine the trust and integrity of healthcare systems.

Authorities have urged anyone who may have received medical treatment from Méndez to come forward and report their experiences. The information gathered will be crucial in assessing the full extent of his illegal activities and ensuring that affected individuals receive any necessary follow-up care.

The case also serves as a reminder to the public to exercise caution when seeking medical attention and to conduct thorough research on healthcare providers before receiving treatment. Verifying licenses and certifications is a vital step to ensure that healthcare professionals are operating within the bounds of the law, protecting patients from potential harm.

The prosecution of this case against Fernando Méndez serves as a strong message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated in the medical field. As the legal proceedings continue, authorities are committed to safeguarding the community from unscrupulous individuals who endanger the lives and well-being of others.

With the sentencing slated for October, the public eagerly awaits the conclusion of this case and hopes that justice will be served, providing closure to those who may have fallen victim to Méndez’s unlicensed medical practices.

