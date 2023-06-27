Home » Brozovic awaits the rise of Al-Nassr or Barça. Chelsea ready to free Azpilicueta
Health

Brozovic awaits the rise of Al-Nassr or Barça. Chelsea ready to free Azpilicueta

by admin
Brozovic awaits the rise of Al-Nassr or Barça. Chelsea ready to free Azpilicueta

The Inter transfer market at the moment, after Marcus Thuram’s landing in Milan for the ritual of medical visits and the signing of the contract, revolves around the name of Marcelo Brozovic. Sportmediaset confirms that Al-Nassr and the Nerazzurri have reached an agreement for 23 million euros, while the Croatian wants more than the 20 million per season for three years offered by the Saudi club. In reality, behind this increase there would be the call from Barcelona, ​​where they would offer him less (7 million per season) but a more captivating technical project.

Waiting to understand Brozovic’s moves, Inter is preparing to welcome Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea are in fact ready to release him from the last year of his contract to allow him to sign a two-year contract worth 3.5 million euros with the Nerazzurri.

See also  Metal parts and foreign bodies in fresh and organic foods, watch out for the pantry!

You may also like

Giuseppe Toro is the new president of Ail...

Calluses or warts? The differences and how to...

Ovarian cysts: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Madonna sells the mega villa with swimming pool,...

AUSL Modena – Serramazzoni, a team of doctors...

WHO: 36 million Europeans have developed Long Covid

Tegea Srl / Ministry of Health

After the episode of violence that occurred in...

The summer diet that’s good for your teeth…

“I just wish I could go back in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy