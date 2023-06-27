Brozovic awaits the rise of Al-Nassr or Barça. Chelsea ready to free Azpilicueta

The Inter transfer market at the moment, after Marcus Thuram’s landing in Milan for the ritual of medical visits and the signing of the contract, revolves around the name of Marcelo Brozovic. Sportmediaset confirms that Al-Nassr and the Nerazzurri have reached an agreement for 23 million euros, while the Croatian wants more than the 20 million per season for three years offered by the Saudi club. In reality, behind this increase there would be the call from Barcelona, ​​where they would offer him less (7 million per season) but a more captivating technical project.

Waiting to understand Brozovic’s moves, Inter is preparing to welcome Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea are in fact ready to release him from the last year of his contract to allow him to sign a two-year contract worth 3.5 million euros with the Nerazzurri.

