Brozovic-Inter, now worn-out relationship: here are the facts that led to the break

That salary that Inter granted the Croatian a year and a half ago has now become one of the reasons for removing him from Milan

They are decisive hours regarding the future of Marcelo Brozóvic, which remains in negotiation with Al-Nassr for his transfer to Arabia. But one thing is certain: it would be very difficult to see the Croatian again at Inter next season, especially given the break he has reached with the club. In fact, explains: “Time erases a lot, but never everything: it is valid in every field, football is no exception. The relationship between the Croatian and the club is frayed and this negotiation is just the tip of the iceberg. Of course, the high performance in the final part is remembered from last season. But also a very slow recovery before the World Cup, a tournament played in Qatar in the best possible way, the return to Milan and the new stop, under the advice of the “guru” Milutinovic, very close to Milan.

How can we forget, then, the unhappy exit in front of the cameras against a member of Inzaghi’s staff, before a Champions League match. That’s why an excellent season finale didn’t change an already sealed fate, Inter’s choice to give up the Croatian. Also due, for an overall reading of the situation, to the heavy salary of the Croatian, 6 million (plus one bonus) per season. Curious paradox: the salary that Inter granted the Croatian a year and a half ago, to prevent it from ending up, has now become one of the reasons for removing him from Milan, so as to favor a reduction in the wage bill.”