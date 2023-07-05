Brozovic makes fun of Inter’s farewell post on Instagram: what happened and the controversy with the Nerazzurri club

A photo from behind and a simple “Goodbye, Brozo” text. This is how Inter greets Marcelo Brozovic in a rather concise and impersonal manner after 8 seasons, 330 appearances and 31 goals for the Nerazzurri. A few hours after the sale of the Croatian midfielder to Al-Nassr, an operation from which Inter will receive an amount of around 18 million euros, the controversy arises under the post published on the Nerazzurri’s official Instagram profile. ALL THE NEWS OF THE TRANSFER MARKET |

Transfer market

From Benzema to Brozovic: the players who have chosen the Saudi Pro League

13 HOURS AGO

It is Brozovic himself who comments in a completely sarcastic way, and in his full style, on a greeting post that is rather dry and impersonal. “Great greetings.. beautiful photo” is the ironic comment of the Croatian who also adds the emoji crying with laughter. A comment that received a multitude of likes and which has sparked controversy among the fans, divided between those who support the Croatian by noting the coldness of the Nerazzurri in greeting a player who has won 5 trophies and those who instead side with Inter themselves having appreciated the severance pay request made by Brozovic during the long negotiations for the transfer. A greeting post on Inter’s official channels which in any case clashes strongly with the more heated one published by the player.

Only caresses for the fans: “You fans are unique and special. Thanks for everything”

Brozovic, always on Instagram, praises both Inter and the city of Milan. “Thank you Milan for being part of my family’s life and thanks to Inter and its fans!” writes the Croatian “You are unique, special, I will carry you in my heart. No one more than you, deserves to always win. Thank you for all the emotions of these unforgettable 8 years!”. Two completely separate worlds, as Brozovic’s and his now former team have been since yesterday.

Riso (Frattesi agent): “Davide is happy. He has always preferred Inter”

Transfer market

Inter, made for Frattesi! The offer that convinced Sassuolo and the details

14 HOURS AGO

Transfer market

Official, Brozovic to Al Nassr: this is how much money Inter collects

YESTERDAY AT 15:44

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

