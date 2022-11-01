MILANO – Despite the 4 consecutive victories in the league and access to the round of 16 of Champions League, Simone Inzaghi continues to have no peace. Romelu Lukaku underwent clinical-instrumental examinations this morning at theHumanitas Institute of Rozzano. The investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh. The player’s conditions will be re-evaluated in a few days. This was announced by the Nerazzurri club through a note on its official website. After two months of hiatus, the Belgian striker, who had played pieces of the match against Victoria Pilsen in Champions and against the Sampdoria in the championship, he is therefore forced to stop again. His participation in the World Cup does not seem at risk but at the court of Inzaghi he could only return in 2023. He will miss Wednesday’s match against Bavaria Monaco. The coach from Piacenza still hopes to be able to recover him for next Sunday’s match against Juventus.