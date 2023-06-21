Brozovic to Al-Nassr: here’s what’s missing to close. Frattesi one step away from Inter

As reported by , Marcelo Brozovic is one step away from leaving Inter

After eight and a half years, Marcelo Brozovic is close to leaving Inter: a new adventure in Saudi Arabia is ready for him. “Inter have deliberately chosen to give up on Brozo and to take advantage of the new channel towards the East to raise useful money and enlist a new fighting midfielder as quickly as possible. With Marcelo leaving for the desert dunes, he runs towards Appiano Davide Frattesi, chosen by the management and the coach due to his age, talent, Italian spirit and desire to learn. The two operations could not be independent, given the self-financing regime dictated by President Zhang”explains .

Last details

—

The acceleration of the last few hours has changed the scenario: Al-Nassr has convinced Marcelo who has already said yes to the offer that will lead him to earn 15 million euros net per season, more than double his current salary. Inter. “Barça, which also timidly showed up in viale della Liberazione, would not go beyond 7 signings, also for this reason the Arab route is well traced. The last obstacle is to smooth out the difference between the first offer and the request of Inter for the card: the 18 million put on the plate by Al-Nassr for now is too little, while the Nerazzurri managers are counting on a quick raise up to 20-25 to put the point on the matter. the next few hours should be decisive”Rosea reiterates.

Then all about Frattesi

—

As soon as the Brozovic deal is completed, Inter will slingshot on Davide Frattesi: it’s a 35 million deal with Sassuolo, with Mulattieri – valued at 5 million euros – as a partial counterpart while a contract is ready for Frattesi 5 years at 2.5 million net per season. “From the outset, Inter wanted to hurry also to avoid reliving another Bremer case, when the iron wasn’t struck while it was hot. the appointment that Juve has set up with the Emilians for today just to talk about the blue”explains Rosea.

