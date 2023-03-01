The disease of Bruce Willis67, is progressing faster and faster: the actor in fact he’s worse off and doesn’t even recognize his mother anymore. She told it in an interview with Bild the cousin of the star’s mother, Marlene Willis, 86 years old.

bruce willis disease gets worse — Willis’ distant relative Wilfried Gliem revealed some details about his health: “Bruce’s mother keeps us updated, we call once a month. She says she’s not sure if her son still recognizes her“. Willis’ mother would also tell her cousin that the son is “very slow in his behavior” is that “shows increasing aggression” According to the woman, in fact, even a simple conversation with the Hollywood star would no longer be possible. Wilfried Gliem then added that he is very sorry for Willis’ wife and children and for the pain that the family is experiencing: “Scout and Tallulah are two very strong girls who are now there for their dad, just like he was there for them” were her words.

bruce willis ordeal — The health conditions of Bruce Willis had begun to concern the March 30 last yearwhen she had been to him diagnosed with aphasia which, causing difficulty in speaking, had forced him to quit acting. Initially it was thought of a temporary suspension only but, on February 18, 2023, the actor’s family with a post published on Instagram updated the fans on Willis’ health conditions: “Since 2022 we announced the diagnosis of aphasiaBruce’s condition got progressively worse and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia“. After announcing the new diagnosis, the actor’s family said they were “relieved” to finally have had a clearer picture of the situation. See also Female tumors, oncological aesthetics at the service of women