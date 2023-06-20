Bruce Willis on family: happy despite dementia diagnosis!

Although there is a 23-year age difference between Bruce Willis and his wife Emma, ​​the two are inseparable. The model and entrepreneur, who will turn 45 on June 18, 2023, remains at the Hollywood actor’s side. Despite the deterioration in his condition, she takes care of him and their two daughters. 2022 was the year it was announced that the star was retiring from cinema. The March announcement was made by the most important women in his life: his wife Emma Heming, daughters Mabel and Evelyn, his ex-partner Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The strong bond between Bruce Willis and his family

The star’s love story with Emma Heming may serve as inspiration for modern romantics. Bruce Willis became a dream for many women around the world, but he didn’t meet the love of his life until he was 50. Before meeting her, he married Demi Moore in 1987 and in the years that followed, the Hollywood couple seemed to have it all. Both had successful careers in cinema and three beautiful daughters. But aside from the red carpet fame, it turns out that family life at home isn’t working out. In 2000, they officially divorced.

Willis and Moore go their separate ways, but manage to form an even stronger bond as friends. Her family remains united and social media often features photos of the former couple together with daughters in their home environment. The action star later met his great love, Emma, ​​and says she completely changed his outlook on life. In 2009, Bruce Willis married Emma Heming and the two began a new chapter in their lives as soul mates.

In 2012, their first daughter Mabel was born, and two years later another girl named Evelyn was born. Thus, the actor became the father of a total of five daughters. Willis realizes how lucky he is to have so many wonderful women in his life and he doesn’t let a day go by without acknowledging it.

Great support even after the dementia diagnosis

For Bruce Willis, the long wait for love is worth it, even if he doesn’t find it until after his 50th birthday. He often publicly shares his love for his wife:

“There is no way I want to be separated from Emma. It’s the most unique relationship I’ve ever had in my life.”

Wife Emma is also convinced that Bruce is her soul mate. She feels blessed to be able to share her life. According to Emma, ​​they both always try to make time for each other, with her husband always supporting her. After it was revealed that Bruce Willis suffers from aphasia, a disease that affects the ability to communicate, it is Emma who keeps the family spirit together. Though she keeps her grief to herself, the former model also maintains an upbeat attitude on Instagram, where she shares beautiful family moments.

“Because Bruce is older than Emma, ​​they knew his health could deteriorate more quickly.” Still, Emma was shocked by his diagnosis. In her first summer after her husband’s diagnosis, she admitted on Instagram that she’s battling the pain through exercise and new hobbies. “As my stepdaughter Scout told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love,” she says, trying to offer comfort to people in similar situations.

