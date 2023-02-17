Home Health Bruce Willis suffers from a neurodegenerative disease: the family communicates it
Health

by admin
The actor Bruce Willis would suffer from fronto-temporal dementia (FTD): the definitive diagnosis comes after time. By Redazione 17 February 2023 The conditions of Bruce Willis after a year of detention The update on the health conditions of Bruce Willis arrives: the disease from which the actor would suffer is fronto-temporal dementia (FTD). After almost a year of detention, precisely […]

