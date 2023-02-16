Bruce Willis’ enemy is now no longer called aphasia but frontotemporal dementia (or FTD). It was the actor’s family who gave an update on him …

The enemy of Bruce Willis now it is no longer called aphasia but frontotemporal dementia (or FTD). It was there family of the actor to give an update on his health conditions on Thursday: «The news is painful but it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. Today there is no cure for the disease, a reality we hope will change in the years to come. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that media attention can be focused on shedding light on this disease which needs much more awareness and research.” In the spring of 2022 he had been diagnosed with aphasia, but it progressed and now the diagnosis has become more specific.

The family of Willis – including his wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and her daughters — told Bruce’s battle for the first time since the day of his diagnosis aphasia in 2022. At the time, they explained that the actor was suffering from an illness that was affecting his cognitive abilities and that he would be taking a break from acting. But that break actually became a very long stop, because Bruce Willis never returned to acting. Now his conditions are clearer. “Bruce has always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and raise awareness of important issues both publicly and privately,” the family said. We know in our hearts that if he could do this, he would want to respond by bringing global attention to who is grappling with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many people and their families.”

Frontotemporal dementia, what is Bruce Willis disease

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language. Bruce Willis and Heming Willis have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. With Demi Moore, he is the father of daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Rumer Willis is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. “Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the family statement continued. “We have been so touched by the love you have shown our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live the fullest life possible.”

