Bruce Willis’ new film Detective Knight hits theaters this year. The action film “Assassin” is scheduled to start next month. But the actor said goodbye to the film business in 2022. The reason: aphasia.

So it came as a shock to fans and colleagues when the celebrated star announced the end of his film career a year ago due to illness. His cognitive abilities were impaired by the disease, a statement from his family said at the time. Aphasias are language disorders, such as speaking, understanding, writing or reading, which can occur as a result of various diseases. Since then his condition has worsened.

Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Now the next disturbing news: Willis (67) suffers from dementia. They have now received a more accurate diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the actor’s wife Emma Heming-Willis (44) and his ex-wife Demi Moore (60) wrote on Instagram on Thursday:

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Communication challenges are just one symptom of the illness Bruce is now facing, it said.

This is frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a rather rare form of brain deterioration. In Germany, around 30,000 people live with this diagnosis.

According to the German Alzheimer Society

A maximum of nine percent of all dementia diseases can be traced back to the degradation of nerve cells in the forehead (frontal lobe) and in the temporal lobe (temporal lobe). Hence the little-known name of the disease, which differs from Alzheimer’s:

Die

frontotemporal dementia sets in noticeable very early

often in their mid-40s. On average between the ages of 50 and 60.

Unlike Alzheimer’s

Memory and memory remain intact

.

For those affected

personality and behavior change

.

The sick themselves are their disinterested and callous

Appearance to others not conscious

.

It’s a form of a

rapidly progressing dementia

(more information at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, DZNE)

.

There are special sub-forms in which speech is affected first. They are summarized under the term Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

In the most common form of FTD, called “behavioural variant,” sufferers lose their ability to control their reasoning and emotions. Thinking is in the frontal lobes, emotions are in the temporal lobes.

In other FTD variants, the disease predominantly affects areas of the frontal lobe responsible for object naming, word finding, and word pronunciation. The result is difficulties in reading, writing and speaking.

As the disease progresses, people have trouble concentrating, making rational decisions, and following conversations. Some eat a lot, especially sweets, neglect personal hygiene or develop a compulsion to buy. Muscle strength decreases, movements become slower and swallowing becomes difficult.

The Early Symptoms of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Frontotemporal dementia usually begins earlier than Alzheimer’s disease. According to the German Alzheimer Society, the disease initially makes itself felt in many of those affected by the fact that they appear listless and irritable. Some showed pronounced language disorders, especially in the sense of word-finding disorders and naming disorders. Memory impairment occurs later.

The tragedy of young people with dementia

It’s a “cruel” disease that many don’t know about but can affect anyone, the Willis family said. It is the most common form of dementia in people under the age of 60 (who generally rarely develop dementia). So far there is no therapy. “Bruce has always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and raise awareness of important things,” the statement reads. He would do the same today if he could, the family is convinced of that. There must be more information about this disease and its consequences for those affected and their families.

Hardly any therapies against frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

As far as the treatment of this form of dementia is concerned, there are currently few medical options. At the same time, those affected usually have little insight into the illness or motivation for therapy, as the German Alzheimer Society writes. It is therefore often particularly difficult and challenging for the relatives. Because they have to endure the changed personality, the lack of empathy or even aggression.

Researchers do not yet know exactly what destroys the nerve cells. Therefore, no specific therapy options exist. Drugs can be used to alleviate the behavioral problems of patients. According to doctor Janine Diehl-Schmid, serotonergic antidepressants have proven to be the best. In some of those affected, they acted to increase drive and could contribute to a better balance. In addition, creative therapies and physical activation could compensate for the typical behavioral problems.

Every movement and every intellectual activity counts

Studies have shown that those affected by frontotemporal dementia help what experts also recommend to prevent brain damage: exercise and employment. Physical activity can slow the progression of the disease. This can be walking, jogging or house and garden work.

Examples of a cognitively active lifestyle include reading, writing, going to a concert, socializing, solving puzzles, or pursuing hobbies. Anything that challenges the brain counts.

