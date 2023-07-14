Bruised nails on hands and feet: that’s when it’s time to pierce them

Bruised or sick nails, when you have to pierce them to get a healing and make them heal properly in a relatively short time.

Nails are an important part of our body, not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also for their function of protecting fingers and toes. However, there are situations where the nails can be damaged and have irregularities such as dents. But when is it time to consider the nail piercing option?

When the nails are dented more serious problems than the aesthetic ones can be created in some cases they have to be pierced to heal them.

Bruised or diseased nails, when to pierce them

Bruised nails can be caused by various factors, such as trauma, impact or injury. Often, they appear as small depressions on the nail surface, which can be painful or cause cosmetic discomfort. While in some cases the bruises may gradually disappear as the nails grow, there are situations where you need to take action to fix the problem.

Nails bruised when they have to be pierced – Tantasalute.it

Here’s what they are:

If you experience pain continuously or if it gets worse over time, it could be indicative of a more serious underlying problem. In these cases, it is advisable to consult a doctor or dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Often the bruises are accompanied by changes in shape, color or texture, this could be a sign of an infection or other condition , such as mycosis or psoriasis. The good news is that, if diagnosed early, many of these problems can be treated successfully. If they tend to bruise frequently, you may need to consider taking preventative measures. For example, use protective gloves during activities involving the use of tools or harsh chemicals on the nails. If the bruises are so deep that they affect the normal protective function of the nails, such as the ability to grip objects or sensitivity to the touch, you may need to consider the nail-piercing option.

Nail piercing is a medical procedure in which a small hole is made through the nail to relieve accumulated pressure and allow healthy nail growth. This can be done by a trained professional, such as a doctor or podiatrist, using sterile instruments and following proper hygiene procedures.

The decision to intervene by piercing the nail must be taken with caution and only after consulting an expert. It is important to weigh the benefits carefully against the potential risks and complications. For example, nail piercing can increase the risk of infections o nail damage themselves if not performed correctly or if post-operative care instructions are not followed.

Also, it is important to note that this procedure is not a permanent solution to bruises on hands and feet. It is only a temporary intervention for relieve pain o restore the shape of the nailbut it doesn’t solve the root problem.

