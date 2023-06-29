Brusaferro, let’s hope the Network of Rare Tumors – Medicine will be launched soon

(ANSA) – UDINE, JUNE 28 – “The functional coordination table of the National Network of Rare Tumors, activated at Agenas, is an important signal, we hope that now we will soon go to the establishment and functionalization of this network in the country”. This was stated today by the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, speaking via video link at the web conference “Patients, experts, institutions together from the challenge to sarcomas”, organized by the Paola Gonzato Foundation-ETS Sarcoma Network, on the occasion of the of the national awareness campaign on this rare tumor.



“The theme of rare diseases and tumors – continued Brusaferro – certainly acts as a pilot, Italy counts on specialized centers and professionals at the highest level, and our investment to make the networks operational, which is also reflected in the ambit of mission 6 of the Pnrr, is precious, because dealing with rare diseases makes the entire national health system grow enormously. It is therefore important – he specified – that there is a network response and with the involvement of the third sector”.



On the times estimated by the ISS for the launch of the network, Brusaferro said that “since the Pnrr has a deadline of 2026, it could be hypothesized that the network could be there at least as an infrastructure within that period”. However, this “is not enough, it is then necessary to align the practices and protocols between the various centres. But I am optimistic, because as we saw at this event, the specialists in Italy are good, motivated and qualified at an international level and among them very connected, and since the number of specialized centers is limited – he concluded – finding agreements, sharing paths, articulating the offer and complementing it can be relatively simpler”. (HANDLE).



