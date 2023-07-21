Bruschetta variations with onions, sardines and salmon | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Cut the baguette into finger-thick slices (3 slices per person) and toast them in a coated pan until golden brown just before serving.

Ingredients for the onion ragout:

Peel the onions, halve and cut into thin slices. Heat the olive oil in a pan and sweat the onions in it until colourless. Pour on the balsamic vinegar and blackcurrant juice and add the honey. Season with salt and pepper. Add chilli flakes or chilli powder if you like.

Simmer the onions at a moderate temperature for about 5 minutes until a creamy consistency is formed. Put the cooled onion ragout on the bread slices.

Ingredients for salmon tartare and melon:

Wash the salmon well, dry it and remove the bones if necessary. Peel the outer layers of the spring onions and remove the root ends. Cut the spring onions into fine rings. Place the salmon and spring onions in a bowl and mix with a little olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and 1 pinch of sugar.

Cut the melon into thin slices and remove the peel. Spread cream cheese on the toasted bread slices. Put some salmon tartare on top. Top each with 1-2 melon slices.

Ingredients for the sardines:

Drain the sardines in oil and, if necessary, pluck them to the size of a loaf. Hard boil the eggs, allow to cool, peel and cut into slices. Spread the loaves with mayonnaise and place the sardines in oil on top. Drizzle over some olive oil and sprinkle with lime or lemon zest. Garnish with parsley leaves.

