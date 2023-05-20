Brush your teeth, before or after breakfast? Proper dental hygiene works like this

One of the doubts that has always held the table: when is it better to brush your teeth, before or after breakfast? What to know in order not to make mistakes

From an early age we were taught how important oral hygiene care is. The teeth and, in general, the mouth, must be treated in the right way and never neglected in order not to risk incurring problems and unpleasant consequences that lead straight to the dentist’s chair. A doubt that has always gripped many concerns the “when” is better to brush your teeth. Before or after breakfast? What you need to know to avoid making mistakes.

There are those who, as soon as they get up, run to the sink and dive into the toothbrush and those who, on the other hand, prefer to first sip their coffee and bite into some biscuits. But the best choice, on balance, what is it?

Before or after breakfast: when is it better to brush your teeth?

First of all, we need to understand what happens in our mouth during the night. Salivation decreases, with the consequence that bacteria and the like have the opportunity to accumulate and proliferate. In fact, when we go to brush our teeth, in addition to removing plaque and bad breath, we also take steps to counteract these dangerous creatures for the health of our teeth and “sweep them away”.

For this reason, brushing your teeth before eating is ideal. In detail, when we go to put something in our mouth with still “dirty” teeth we end up contaminating the food and “swallowing” the bacteria. On the contrary, dedicating ourselves to our breakfast after having carried out the classic cleaning work will protect us from this risk.

Of course, not everyone likes to sit at the table with the taste of toothpaste in their mouth, we have to admit that. To remedy the problem, however, we can first brush our teeth and then move on to get dressed and get ready for the day. In this way we will give time for that intense taste to fade little by little and it will not affect the gluttony of our meal.

A simple habit that can prove to be of great help and simplify the way we take care of our mouth and teeth. After all, nobody likes going to the dentist, both for an economic and a “painful” issue. For this we should do everything possible to avoid it and, the first step, and never neglect or underestimate the way we brush our teeth.