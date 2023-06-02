Brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The expert removes all doubts, that’s why it’s important for health

Brushing your teeth is essential but many make mistakes when: especially in the morning when there is a particular rule.

Cleaning your teeth, especially after spending a whole night sleeping, is a common habit for everyone. However, what many people get wrong is the right time to buy such an operation.

Having good habits in this sense helps to maintainand the pH remained unchanged and prevent germs and bacteria from spreading together with the tartar, also giving rise to real pathologies. But when is the right time to brush your teeth early in the morning? Before or after breakfast? Perhaps many are wrong.

The experts they clarify not only how times should be washed, for how long and with which products but also when. This detail is fundamental, together with the others precautions, for a matter of hygiene and dental health.

Should teeth be brushed before or after breakfast?

The specialists in the field clarify this point. While during the day teeth should be brushed after meals (therefore lunch and dinner) and preferably in this specific case before going to sleep and not immediately after eating, it is different for breakfast. The functioning in this case is opposite, the teeth are brushed first because it is the moment of the day when you have just woken up.

The first wash must therefore always take place just wake up because in this way the oral cavity is cleaned and all the residues of the night are eliminated. Not only is the breath fresh but pathogens are eliminated. Otherwise the risk is that after 7/8 hours of sleep the environment has become the perfect place to sleep to proliferate germs and bacteriagoing to eat and drink milk or coffee with reduced salivation and sugars which further favor this situation together with acidic substances.

Among the worst products for teeth in the morning are coffee, juice, sweet products. All these foods go to attack the enamel and, rubbing with the toothbrush at the time of washing, there is the risk of causing further damage. Saliva and sugars are not exactly optimal allies for the health of the mouth but also of the throat, the microbes feed on food residues and specifically they are fond of sugars and carbohydrates. Brushing, flossing and mouthwash should also be used in the morning.

The ideal, therefore, would be a rinse of the mouth as soon as you wake up. And, only after that, proceed to washing. If you just can’t follow the opinion of expertsthe perfect solution is to wash your mouth as soon as you wake up, have breakfast and then brush your teeth before going out.