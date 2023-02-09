The frenzy of work and daily life can lead to forcefully clenching the teeth or contracting the muscles of the face. As a result of this activity, often involuntary, pain can occur.

Il bruxism it is a common condition that can occur during the day or night, caused by stress and anxiety. It can cause pain in the face, ears and/or head and cause a variety of consequences for the teeth. It is essential to relax your jaw and reduce tension to prevent these negative outcomes.

Let’s explore the topic with Prof. Roberto WeinsteinScientific Director of theHumanitas Dentistry.

What is Bruxism?

Bruxism is a lock or involuntary grinding of the teeth, which can occur during the day or night. It can be caused by stress, anxiety or other emotional issues that need to be addressed. Other indicators are often linked to bruxism, such as:

sleep disorders

dental malocclusion

malformations of the jaw

alcohol abuse or smoking

toothache or ear infections

What are the consequences of Bruxism?

It is essential to undergo a dental visit for bruxism, as it can cause serious damage to the teeth and their function. If the condition is identified, the patient can be referred for the most appropriate treatment and possible exercises to relax the facial muscles.

If left untreated, bruxism can cause:

When to go to the dentist in case of bruxism?

Bruxism can be asymptomatic o cause various annoyances. In the latter case, it is essential that the patient obtains from the dentist a special bite to protect the teeth and the temporomandibular joint from constant pressure.

