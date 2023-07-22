Bruxism, here’s what happens if you don’t cure it

The term Bruxism indicates the habit of grinding the teeth even without realizing it causing serious damage to the mouth: what are the symptoms and the risks.

Bruxism is a disease characterized by the tendency to grind the teeth during sleep, or to clench and tighten the jaws excessively.

Teeth grinding day or night is a condition that may seem harmless, but if neglected it can lead to serious consequences for dental and general health. What is it, what are the symptoms, what are the consequences and how to solve this disorder.

Bruxism, involuntary grinding of the teeth

One of the first symptoms of bruxism it is pain in the jaw or facial muscles, which can spread to the ear. These signals can sometimes be temporary and are often overlooked. However, if not treated promptly, the disease can cause permanent damage to the teeth.

Bruxism, prevention and treatment: what are the major risks – Tantasalute.it

The continuous teeth grinding consumes dental enamel, favoring the appearance of hypersensitivity and dental caries. Furthermore, it can lead to breakage of the teeth themselves, causing fractures that will require complex dental treatments, such as the application of crowns or implantology.

Bruxism doesn’t just damage your teeth. Clenching of the jaws and facial muscles can lead to frequent and persistent headaches. In some cases, it can cause muscle and joint pain in the neck and shoulders. Constant tension in the jaw muscles can lead to problems opening and closing the mouth, causing difficulty speaking and chewing properly.

Beyond the physical symptoms, bruxism can also have an impact on mental health. Lack of sleep due to teeth grinding at night can lead to concentration and mood problems during the day. Furthermore, the noise generated by bruxism can disturb your partner’s sleep, causing relationship and quality of life problems.

For all these reasons it is essential to cure the disorder as soon as possible. If you suspect you have it, it is advisable to consult a dentist or a doctor who specializes in sleep disorders. Correct and timely diagnosis is essential to determine the most suitable treatment.

One of most common treatment options for bruxism is the use of a nocturnal device, called a bite or splint. This custom-made device is worn while you sleep to protect your teeth from wear and tear and to reduce pressure on your jaws. The use of the bite can relieve the symptoms of bruxism and prevent further damage to the teeth.

In addition to the bite, other complementary therapies may be suggested, such as muscle relaxation, cognitive behavioral therapy or observation of eating habits and lifestyle. The goal of these therapies is to reduce the level of stress and anxiety, factors that can contribute to bruxism avoiding important damage to the teeth and chewing.

