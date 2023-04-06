The Ministry of Economy and Finance communicated the results of the issue of the new one BTP Green with maturity 30 October 2031 and annual rate of 4% (codice ISIN IT0005542359).

The characteristics of the new BTP Green 30 October 2031

The amount issued was 10 billion euroscompared to a request of 52.9 billion, from about 290 investors.

The BTP Green 2031 was placed at a price of 99.888, corresponding to one gross annual yield at issue of 4.056%.

The settlement of the transaction and the issue date are set for Thursday 13 April 2023.

The MEF reported that the first coupon will have a duration of 17 days (maturity on 30 April 2023), with a rate of 0.186813%. Subsequent coupon expiration dates will be 30 October and 30 April.

The details of the placement of the new BTP Green 30 October 2031

Overall, 42.6% of the issue was allocated to the fund managers, while the banks subscribed 26.9%.

The geographic distribution of the stock was extremely diversewith participation involving more than 30 countries: foreign investors bought around 62.6% of the issue, while domestic investors subscribed 37.4%.