7
- Btp Italia, off to the new issue. The Treasury seeks household savings the Republic
- BTp Italia in a few clicks. The procedure for securing the anti-inflation shield The sun 24 hours
- Btp-Italia, tam-tam gone crazy on the markets: next Monday… Liberoquotidiano.it
- BTP Italia: the MEF communicates the coupon rate, all ready for the placement on 6 March InformazioneOggi.it
- Btp Italia March 2023, is it worth it? Yield, coupon and maturity. The guide – Economy – daily.net NATIONAL NEWSPAPER
- See full coverage on Google News