BTp Valore: orders for 2.22 billion on the fourth day of the offer, total rises to 17 billion

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 08 Jun – The demand from small savers for the BTp Valore slows down, albeit remaining brilliant, on the fourth day of placement. After the first 3 days of the offer, in which orders were advanced for almost 15 billion euros (14.8 billion), today requests have traveled at a less frenetic pace. At the end of the fourth day of placement, in fact, subscriptions stood at 2.2 billion euro with approximately 87 thousand contracts. Adding today’s orders to those of the first three days of the offer, the total subscribed so far rises to just over 17 billion euros. Subscription of the BTp Valore began on Monday and will end tomorrow 9 June, unless closed early. The bonds have guaranteed minimum coupon rates for the first issue of 3.25% for the first and second year and 4.00% for the third and fourth year. The BTp Valore is reserved for the retail market only and provides for six-monthly nominal coupons and a 4-year maturity with an extra final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital.

