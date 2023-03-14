Bubbles on the tonguealso known as canker sores or mouth ulcers, are a condition that affects many people. These small lesions can manifest themselves on the tongue, inside the cheeks or on the gumscausing pain and discomfort when chewing, swallowing and even speaking. The causes of bubbles on the tongue can arise from nutritional factors, infections, allergies, stress and injuriesbut fortunately, there are many natural remedies that can help relieve symptoms and allow for healing. In this article, we will explore the causes of blisters on the tongue and provide some tips on the most effective natural remedies for it relieve pain and speed up healing.

What are bubbles on the tongue

Bumps may develop on the tongue. If they develop between the missing teeth, on either side, it could mean it’s just a problem from grinding your teeth, usually at night.

These small bumps on either side of the tongue are usually harmless.

A single-sided bump should be examined by a doctor instead to see if it is cancerous.

Unexplained red or white areas, sores, or lumps (particularly if hard) on the tongue, especially if they are painless, may be signs of a serious condition and should be examined by a doctor or dentist.

Most oral cancers grow on the sides of the tongue or on the floor of the mouth.

Possible causes of blisters on the tongue

What causes blisters on the tongue? Let’s see a list of probable causes, the most common.

Afte

One of the most common causes is mouth ulcers. In this case the blisters are small and look like red spots and have a burning sensation.

Canker sores probably appear due to a malfunction of the immune system, food allergies, hormonal disorders, bacterial infections.

Risk factors are also stress and poor oral hygiene.

Candida albicans

Very often, blisters on the tongue are determined by infectious phenomenaaffecting the oral mucosa. One such infection is candidiasis, which manifests itself as white spots and small sores all over the tongue.

Stomatitis

aphthous stomatitis it is the most common cause of blisters on the tongue. Caused by fungi and bacteria due to poor oral hygiene, this pathology causes the appearance of blisters and painful ulcerations on the tongue. It is also characterized by swelling of the gums and tonsils.

Abuse of drugs, alcohol and smoking

Sometimes the inflamed tongue is caused by the prolonged use of some medicines: all this can cause inflammation of the papillae which are present on the mucous membranes.

Blisters can form on the back of the tonguein the back, on its tip or on the sides.

Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can also create the same problems.

Intolerances and nutritional deficiencies

Other times the cause is to be found in anemia or lack of vitamins and other nutritional deficiencies. The situation can be aggravated by allergies, digestive disorders and autoimmune diseases, which cause generalized inflammation of the oral mucosa, with the formation of small, red, swollen blisters.

Malattia in Kawasaki

Kawasaki disease mainly affects children: it affects their blood vessels. This causes some blisters on the tongue filled with accumulations of bloodwhich make the tongue strawberry-colored or even purplish.

Herpes simplex

The appearance of bubbles on the tongue can also depend on herpes simplex. Unlike simple canker sores, these very painful lesions can spread throughout the oral cavity and affect the lip, cheeks, tongue, palate and gums, and sometimes even the beginning of the throat.

Varicella

Chickenpox is an extremely contagious infectious disease that is transmitted through small droplets of saliva dispersed in the air by the patient. Among the most common symptoms of this disease is the appearance of itchy blisters all over the body and also on the tongue.

Hiv

The HIV virus can also give rise white patches or unusual lesions on the tongue or in the mouth.

Bubbles on the tongue: cures and natural remedies

I remedies for blisters on the tongue vary according to the underlying causes of the disorder.

The first thing to do in case of an irritated tongue is to pay more attention and care to oral hygiene with the use of specific mouthwashes and toothpastes. If this remedy does not give immediate benefits then you can intervene with further remedies, pharmacological or natural.

Natural remedies

Among the best natural remedies for treating boilsThere are propolis, mallow and aloe verawhich possess anti-inflammatory and soothing properties.

In the case of infectious phenomena, green tea essential oil can be used mixed with water, with which gargle. This type of oil has excellent antimicrobial effects.

Another home remedy consists in the use of warm water and salt.

Pharmacological remedies

Obviously, the prescription of drugs must be decided by the doctor who, depending on the triggering cause, can decide whether to prescribe antivirals, antibiotics or antifungals.

Also to calm the pain caused by ulcers, analgesics can be associated.

If the doctor assumes that the disorder is more serious (of a neoplastic type) he will prescribe further tests and diagnostic tests.