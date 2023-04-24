Bucci appoints 17 new ambassadors of Genoa in the world, that’s who they are

Palazzo Ducale packed this afternoon for the institutional ceremony of the Festa della Bandiera, on the day of San Giorgio. As per tradition, at the end of the ceremony 17 new Ambassadors of Genoa were nominated in the world, thus rising to 157. This year, with the delivery of the Vela, the following were nominated: Daniela Anselmi, Alberto Calcagno, Sara Ciampi, Gianaurelio Cuniberti, Luigi Ferraris, Angelo Gnecco, Leonardo Grosso, Riccardo Iovino, Alessandra Lancellotti, Daniele Musso, Mario Napoli, Valeria Oliveri, Claudio Pozzani, Silvia Salis, Luciano Serra, Riccardo Simoneschi and Eugenio Zuccarelli.

“We are extremely satisfied with how the city has also participated in this edition of the Flag festival and with the strong sense of belonging shown for such a young party that is already in the hearts of the Genoese – said the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – A moment that intends to enhance the concept of identity, our cultural values, the personalities who have made Genoa famous in the world and our landscape, architectural and cultural heritage.A day to claim the pride of being Genoese proud of our past and facing the challenges of the future”.

“It is significant – declares the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – that in this 2023 edition of the Flag festival the Golden Grifo, the highest Genoese honor, goes to the San Martino Polyclinic, a flagship of our health care: an award which recognizes the constant commitment of many professionals in assisting generations of Genoese and Ligurians, as well as symbolizing our gratitude for the work of health professionals from all over Liguria.Often we speak only in negative terms of health care, when in reality it is a fundamental heritage of our community, and we must be proud of this. Also this year, on April 23, we remember an ancient symbol, the banner of San Giorgio, which has a profound value for the history of Genoa and Liguria. History often seems leave nothing to chance: in spring in Genoa, within a few days, the feast of the flag of San Giorgio is celebrated, symbol of our past, the Liberation and June 2, symbols of our democracy, then San Giovanni on June 24, symbol of our Christian roots. Probably the fact that Genoa liberated itself in April 1945 is also due to the sense of freedom and independence that have been built in Liguria over the centuries. The profound meaning of this flag of San Giorgio, moreover, is that it represents the history of this city, a city that has given so much to the history of Italy: it is not a simple historical re-enactment, because through it is the example of the past that we can build the future”.

“The Flag of San Giorgio has been the symbol of Genoa for over a thousand years. Strength, pride and temperament are the characteristics of a city which, under the banner of San Giorgio, has always found unity and courage” said the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi.

The ceremony began with the anthem of the Flag composed by Maestro Nevio Zanardi. After the institutional speeches from the stage by the prefect of Genoa Renato Franceschelli, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, the Grifo was awarded to the San Martino Polyclinic for its 100 years and the City of Genoa medal to Alfonso Lavarello, business manager of leading shipping companies and in the maritime services sector.

The City of Genoa Medal was also awarded in memory of Fiorenzo Toso, professor of linguistic glottology at the department of humanities and social sciences of the University of Sassari, who passed away last September. During the ceremony the twinning with the cities of Calasetta and Carloforte was also signed. The signing will be anticipated by Professor Giacomo Montanari’s report on Genoa’s links with the ancient overseas territories. The twinning was signed by the mayor of Carloforte Stefano Rombi and the deputy mayor of Calasetta Roberto Sinzu, to whom the mayor Bucci gave the flag of Genoa. Twinning also between the Pegliese Philharmonic with the Calasetta and Carloforte philharmonics.

The historic Pegli, Tabarca, Calasetta, Carloforte crossing was presented by Enrico Lomellini, this year connected to The Ocean Race The grand Final, “On the coral route”. Organized by the Genovese d’Oltremare Company in collaboration with the Ambassadors of Genoa in the World, the historic non-competitive crossing on a sailing boat is reminiscent of the ancient journey computed by the first Pegliesi who went to colonize the island of Tabarca in 1542 at the guide of the Lomellini family. The departure from Pegli is set for next July 2nd.

A historical character, strongly linked to the conquests of the Mediterranean, also took to the stage: Guglielmo Embriaco, played by Marco Rinaldi, in a performance from the show “Superb Heroes”.

The cast of the opera “Zena” was then presented, performing some musical excerpts from the show. The finale was then on the traditional notes of Ma se ghe think, intoned by the entire audience in the hall.

At the end of the ceremony, the party moved to Piazza De Ferrari with the flash mob of the dance schools around the fountain, which also saw the involvement of extras in medieval and Genoese clothes, standard bearers and the musical accompaniment of the APS Banda Musicale Philamonic Pegliese Marco Chiusamonti. The flag-wavers and the musicians of the Borgo e Valle Città di Levanto historic group and over 300 dancers, from Genoese schools and beyond, performed, directed by Max Savatteri of the OKULT Method Asd and accompanied by 10 professional dancers. The square was transformed into the scene of a spectacular flash mob, dedicated to the flag of Genoa. At the end of the performances, the unfurling of a large flag of Genoa in front of Palazzo Ducale.

Finally, the winning teams of the San Giorgio treasure hunt, which took place on 16 April in the streets of the historic center of Genoa, were awarded.







