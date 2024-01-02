Budget Law 2024. More resources to enhance healthcare workers, reduce waiting lists and improve services

The law came into force on 1 January 2024 Budget Law 2024. “We have approved a financial measure that addresses two major emergencies: reducing waiting lists and enhancing healthcare personnel. In three years we will allocate 11.2 billion euros more to the health fund. We guarantee important resources for renewal of healthcare workers’ contractswe increase the remuneration of additional services and we refinance the operational plans of the Regions for reduce waiting lists. Resources for the Alzheimer’s fund are increasing, we guarantee funds for updating LEAs and to strengthen local assistance with new hires. We have protected healthcare personnel from the effects of the rule on pensions by excluding old-age benefits and limiting the impact on early pensions. These are just some of the measures that demonstrate how health is a priority for this Government.” This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares. “Over the next year, counting on the fruitful involvement of Parliament, we will be committed to completing the bills connected to the maneuver for the reorganization of the hospital network and the reorganization of the healthcare professions. We have laid the foundations to modernize and make our national health service even more efficient, which is, and remains, public and universal.”

THE MAIN MEASURES

Increase in National Health Fund resources

2024: 3 billion euros more in addition to the 2.3 billion already allocated with the 2023 budget law. In total 5.3 billion for 2024 alone

2025: 4 billion euros more in addition to the 2.6 billion already allocated

2026: 4.2 billion euros more in addition to the 2.6 billion already allocated

Contract renewal for healthcare personnel

2.4 billion euros for the contractual renewal of National Health Service personnel.

Pensions

Measure contained in Title V Work, family, equal opportunities and social policies – Chapter I Work and social policies.

Doctors’ old-age pensions are safeguarded while for early pensions the reduction will be reduced for each month of postponement of retirement until total cancellation if one remains at work for 36 months. Furthermore, also in order to avoid any possible penalisation, medical and healthcare managers and nurses of the National Health Service are given the possibility of submitting an application for authorization for retention in service even beyond the limit of the fortieth year of effective service and in any case no later than seventieth years of age.

Reduction of waiting lists

Increase in the hourly rate for the additional services of doctors and nurses: 100 euros for doctors; 60 euros for nurses (double compared to the current 30). Total expenditure of 280 million euros

Refinancing of operational plans for the reduction of waiting lists: the Regions can use a quota not exceeding 0.4% of the level of indistinct financing of the standard national healthcare requirement to which the State contributes for the year 2024 (value 520 million of Euro).

Update of the spending limit for the purchase of healthcare services from accredited private individuals for specialist outpatient care and hospital care: the spending limit is increased by 1% for the year 2024, by 3% for 2025 and by 4% starting from the year 2026, without prejudice to respect for the economic and financial balance of the regional health service.

Strengthening of territorial assistance

Staff recruitment: 250 million euros for the year 2025 and 350 million euros starting from the year 2026 for the strengthening of local assistance, with reference to the greater costs for the expense of staff to be recruited, employed and under contract.

Starting from 2024, the restricted fund for palliative care will increase by 10 million euros per year to achieve the objectives of law 38/2010 on palliative care and pain therapy.;

Lea update

50 million euros for the year 2024 and 200 million euros starting from the year 2025.

Medicines

Pharmacies affiliated with the National Health Service are allowed to dispense medicines that until now were only available in hospital pharmacies. It is a measure which aims to encourage the widespread distribution of the drug for the benefit of the community and to increase the levels of local assistance ensuring homogeneous pharmaceutical assistance throughout the national territory.

New remuneration model in favor of pharmacies for the proximity dispensing of medicines, under the NHS regime, for the benefit of citizens.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Fund

The Fund for Alzheimer’s and dementia is increased by 4.9 million euros for 2024 and by 15 million for each of the years 2025 and 2026.

Fund for Next-Generation Sequencing tests for the diagnosis of rare diseases

A Fund for Next-Generation Sequencing tests is established at the Ministry of Health with an allocation of 1 million euros for 2024 for the strengthening of genomic profiling tests as first choice investigations or in-depth diagnostics in rare diseases for which they are recognized evidence and appropriateness, or in suspected cases of unidentified rare disease. Pending the updating of the LEAs, to allow the strengthening and access to Next-Generation Sequencing tests for genomic profiling of tumors for which prescription drugs with significant levels of evidence and appropriateness are available, the Fund established with the 2022 budget is being refinanced with 1 million euros for the year 2024.

Cross-border workers and contribution to the National Health Service

A form of healthcare cost sharing is introduced for Italian residents who work and reside in Switzerland and who use the National Health Service; of some categories of cross-border workers operating in Switzerland; of dependent family members of the two types of subjects. The law also adjusts the amounts owed by certain categories of resident foreigners, foreigners staying with a residence permit for study purposes and au pairs – for whom compulsory registration with the SSN is not foreseen – who decide to make use of the right to register to the SSN instead of taking out an insurance policy.

INAIL investments in healthcare construction

A specific simplified procedure is envisaged to allow Inail’s real estate investments intended for the modernization of healthcare facilities and the expansion of the territorial healthcare network.

Contribution to the National Institute for Health Promotion for migrant populations

Contribution of 1 million euros, starting from the year 2024, in favor of the National Institute for the promotion of the health of migrant populations and for the fight against diseases of poverty (INMP), from the National Health Fund, to strengthen the prevention and health and social care activities in favor of individuals who are in conditions of social and economic vulnerability

