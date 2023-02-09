Home Health Budget law, measures for sport
Health

Budget law, measures for sport

The 2023 Budget Law (Law No. 197 of 29 December 2022), published in the Official Gazette no. 303 of 29 December 2022, SO no. 43.

Like every year, the provision contains, in addition to rules of general interest, also measures of specific interest for the sports system and for operators in the sector.

These include a further increase of 25 million euros to be allocated to the disbursement of non-repayable contributions in favor of the Italian sports system and a special loan dedicated to supporting maternity leave for non-professional athletes.

Sport e Salute is also entrusted with the task of developing and promoting, in agreement with the ANCI, cycling mobility in the country.

To consult all the updates, the focus prepared by the Company is available.

