Sip visits and swabs to spend a few minutes together. The epidemiologist and former regional councilor for health, Pierluigi Lopalco, takes sides against the abuse of tampons at the expense of vaccines.

“I continue to receive reports of enormous difficulties in visiting their elderly relatives in nursing homes and hospitals,” he explains. “Despite the ministerial and regional indications for some time now they have been going in the direction of making visits to these structures return to normal, in practice these indications are not followed”.

“The loneliness of an elderly person, in this phase in which the pandemic emergency must be considered behind him, is much more damaging to his health than the risk of a viral infection can be. Rather than keeping them away from the comfort of their parents. dear, let’s make sure they are properly vaccinated. The coverage rate of vaccine boosters, including the last one, is in fact worryingly low “, he complains.

“The application of basic hygiene rules – hand washing and use of masks in case of symptoms – are more than enough to protect a fragile person in an environment where vaccination levels are high. This is as true for Covid19 as it is for other respiratory agents such as influenza and pneumococcus. More vaccines and fewer tampons. I have always supported this. But never before has this rule been implemented “.