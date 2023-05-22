Bugs in the house: How to get rid of the pests | > – Guide

Status: 05/22/2023 10:48 a.m Some pests and bugs just get on your nerves, others can be dangerous and transmit diseases. As soon as it gets warmer, many unwanted guests cavort in the house and garden.

As temperatures rise, so does the number of pests. But what can you do against them? Poison injection and deadly traps are often not necessary. Simple home remedies usually help to drive the animals away.

Fight ants with lemon peel

Ants are useful in the garden, but can be a nuisance indoors. Strong-smelling home remedies such as citrus peel, lavender or mint have proven effective. Even a thick line of chalk or a trail of garden lime can stop them. Do not leave food and pet food out in the open. Take rubbish out of the apartment every day.

It is best to lure wasps away

Wasps fly on sugary foods and animal protein. If cakes or grilled meat are left open in the garden, wasps are not far away. Hitting or blowing on them makes wasps aggressive. It makes more sense to lure them away from the table with so-called distraction feeding, i.e. placing a plate of food away from the table. Ripe grapes are best for this. Avoid brightly colored clothing and perfume or scented creams, which are what the animals are attracted to. In wasp traps with sweet attractants, the useful animals die an agonizing death. Wasps are protected. Removing their nests without permission is prohibited. In any case, they never come back to their old nest after one season.

Protect food from maggots

Maggots are legless larvae – something like flies. If they are seen on food, the food should be disposed of in the garbage can immediately. To prevent maggots, food must not be left open in the kitchen, but should be stored in sealable containers. Fly screens on the window prevent insects from getting into the kitchen.

Fruit flies don’t like garlic





Of the approximately two millimeters small We have numerous variants of fruit flies and fruit flies. The females lay their eggs in ripe fruit and vegetables, preferably in rotten spots. There, the little animals multiply extremely quickly. Fruit should therefore be stored in a protected place, and leftover fruit in the rubbish bin or compost bin should be disposed of quickly. A mixture of water and vinegar with a drop of washing-up liquid attracts the flies and causes them to drown. The smell of a garlic bulb will keep them away. If small flies have nested in the flower pot, it helps to put a few matches with the sulphurous heads in the ground or to set up a so-called yellow board. They are available at garden stores and drugstores.

Glue traps against cockroaches

Many people are disgusted by cockroaches or cockroaches. The crawlers, which are up to four centimeters long, originally come from the tropics. The animals or their eggs were brought to us in holiday luggage and in packaging. They are very resilient, hide well and are therefore difficult to fight. One possibility is glue traps. They avoid places that are bright, dry, clean and well ventilated.

Silverfish love bathrooms

The almost one centimeter long silverfish like it warm and humid. That’s why they like to be found in bathrooms, hiding in joints, cracks or drains. Regular airing to reduce humidity helps, as does drains closed overnight. Earwigs and spiders – for example in the basement – are natural enemies of the silverfish.

Bugs are persistent





Bed bugs feed on human blood, but go months without new food. The three to six millimeter small animals are usually brought back from vacation, because they are quite common in hotel rooms. The puncture sites are similar to insect bites on the skin and always show up in small groups or rows in the morning. Bed bugs live in crevices in furniture or floors, are nocturnal and leave small, black stains on their feces. They can hardly be combated with home remedies. All items would have to be frozen or heated to more than 50 degrees. Usually a professional pest controller has to help.

Moths taste clothes and food





The larvae of the clothes moth are choosy: They only like real wool made from animal hair, which is where they leave the typical holes. Cotton, linen or even chemical fibers are ignored. The gentlest remedy against moths is strong odors. Bags with lavender blossoms or pieces of cedar wood drive them away. Tiny parasitic wasps are regarded as a biological weapon, and they die when there are no more moth eggs.

The group of food moths includes several small butterfly species. The animals, which are about one millimeter long, prefer to lay their eggs in flour, nuts, legumes, grains or dry animal feed. Sticky traps, which contain the sex attractants (pheromones) of the females, are used to track down the moths. Most of the time, the moth eggs were brought into the house with food or in boxes. They can also be driven away with a lavender or cedar wood scent. As a precaution, food should be stored in tight containers such as glasses.

Heat helps against woodworm

Woodworms typically leave holes a good one millimeter in diameter in furniture and beams. As an antidote, the wood should be dried well, because the larvae prefer a damp environment. Pieces of furniture can be heated to around 55 degrees in a climate chamber. There are also chemicals that are injected into the holes.

Spiders are harmless and useful

Spiders are unfairly given a bad rap by many people. The species that are widespread in our country are non-toxic. Since pests also get caught in their webs, spiders are among the beneficial insects. If you don’t want them in your home, you should catch them – for example with a glass – and put them outside.

It is best to use live traps for mice and rats

Mice and rats are the classic pests in barns and cellars. They will chew on almost anything, even rubber, and can transmit disease. Brutally but effectively, they catch and kill the rodents with snap traps. Bacon, cheese and nut nougat cream have proven to be good bait. The traps should be placed on walls where the animals walk. This is more effective than being open in space. Animal lovers recommend live traps. The last resort against the rodents are poisonous bait, which can also endanger pets and humans. Attention: Leftovers of food flushed down the toilet create good living conditions for rats in the sewage system.

Be careful when using chemicals

The trade offers toxic chemicals against almost all pests. They should only be used when more environmentally friendly alternatives have not been successful. In particular, the improper use of sprays can harm pets and humans. An alternative are funds with the sign “The Blue Angel”, which do not contain any toxic substances. Professional pest controllers can help with severe vermin infestation. Their federal association provides information on its website pest species.

