Buhlmann Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4076/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3415/2023 proposed by Buhlmann Italia Srl against the Liguria Region, Director General of the Department of Health and Social Services of the Liguria Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Ligurian Social Health Authority 1 – Local health authority 1, Ligurian social health agency 2 – Local health authority 2, Ligurian social health agency 3 – Local health authority 3, Ligurian social health agency 4 – Local health authority 4, Ligurian social health agency 5 – Local health authority 5, San Martino Polyclinic Hospital – Irccs Aou San Martino, Giannina Gaslini Institute, Hospital Authority, Ospedali Galliera, Ligurian Health Authority – A.Li.Sa, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between the State, Regions and Provinces.

Attachments:

Buhlmann Italia Srl v Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 4076 of 230623 (ZIP 1.57 Mb)

