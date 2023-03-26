Status: 03/22/2023 11:49 a.m Bumblebees have a hard time finding suitable nesting sites. If you want, you can support the beneficial insects by building a bumblebee house in your own garden. How does it work and what should you pay attention to?

Our gardens and properties are often too tidy – no piles of dead wood, no stacks of boards, no more weeds. For this reason, there are only a few places left that are suitable for insects and other beneficial insects to build their nests in. play at it Wild bees like the bumblebee play an important role in the pollination of plants. However, many of the 41 bumblebee species native to Germany have disappeared in some places. With the With the right plants and a bumblebee house, it is very easy to lure the animals into the garden.

How a flower pot becomes a bumblebee house

As early as the end of February, queen bumblebees are out looking for a nesting site. By nature, they crawl into piles of stones, burrows or cracks in walls to build their nests and establish their colony. If you want to offer the bumblebees more options, you can go to the garden store next to Insect hotels also buy special nesting aids for bumblebees.

With just a few utensils, however, you can quickly build a bumblebee house yourself. The simplest variant is to use a large terracotta flower pot. Place it upside down on chopped wood and fill it with untreated moss. So that no water can get into the self-built bumblebee hotel, simply screw together a small roof made of two short slats and a board and place it on the pot.

Build a bumble bee box out of wood

Building a wooden bumblebee house, also known as a bumblebee box, is a bit more complex, but much more spacious. Use the following untreated materials for this:

a wooden box (about 50 x 50 centimeters in size) with a lid made of roofing felt

a slightly smaller cardboard box (no smaller than 25 x 25 centimeters)

two strips of wood or stones

a cardboard tube (diameter of 40 millimeters, for example the cardboard core of aluminum or cling film)

wood shavings

dry moss, sheep’s wool or cotton batting

Heu

a small block of wood (e.g. a piece of batten)

First drill a hole with a Forstner bit (a diameter of 40 millimeters is ideal) in the middle of the front of the wooden box. This later serves as an entrance for the bumblebees. Cut an equally large hole in the front of the cardboard box. Place two strips of wood or stones on the bottom of the wooden box as spacers and place the box on top. If necessary, shorten the cardboard tube a little, push it through the holes in both boxes and thus connect them together.

Now fill the cardboard box: the bottom layer is the wood shavings, then a bed of dry moss, sheep’s wool or cotton batting. In an extension to the cardboard tube, press a small tunnel and a nesting hole about the size of an apple into the material. Finally, cover everything with hay, close the cardboard box and weigh it down with a block of wood or a stone. The wooden box also needs a lid made of waterproof material such as a piece of roofing felt. Now all that’s missing is a landing spot for the bumblebees: Screw a small block of wood under the entry hole on the outside.

See also Summer, danger forasacchi: how to defend our dog Downloads You can build a bumblebee box with little money. Most of the materials are in your own garden. With this plan it works. Download (8MB)

The right location for the bumblebee house

Once the work is done, it is now a matter of finding the perfect location for the bumblebee house. A sheltered, semi-shady to shady spot facing south to south-east is best. Place the bumblebee house on blocks of wood or bricks so it stays dry and can be left outside all year round.

Wax moth infestation: what to do about the pests?

The bumblebee house should be checked regularly for pests such as the wax moth (Aphomia sociella). They like to lay their eggs in the nest box and can quickly wipe out an entire colony of bumblebees. The ecological insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis is suitable for treatment. It is sold as a dry powder in specialist shops. If the moth larvae have already hatched and have reached a certain size, they should be collected and the bumblebee nest should also be completely reburied.

By nature, bumblebee queens look for piles of stones, burrows or cracks in walls to nest in and build up their colony. With a self-built bumblebee house in your own garden, you create more opportunities and actively contribute to species protection. A bumblebee house is filled with wood shavings, dry moss and hay. It is important that all materials are untreated. In addition to a suitable bumblebee house for nesting, bumblebees need enough nectar and pollen to feed their colony. So one is just as important Diverse, insect-friendly planting in the garden.

Further information With the right choice of plants, flower boxes and tubs on the balcony become a paradise for beneficial insects. more Bee-friendly and diverse: A natural garden can be designed with simple means. Tips for suitable plants. more Anyone who plants a hedge of native shrubs has a decorative privacy screen and also protects nature. more 21 Min Insect die-off is also dramatic for us humans. But we can take countermeasures, sometimes just being lazy is enough 🙂 21 min Honey and bees in your own garden: what should you know before you start beekeeping? Tips for Beginners. more