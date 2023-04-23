Build climbing aids for indoor plants yourself: sustainable ideas

There are numerous ways to create your own houseplant trellis in a sustainable way using simple and inexpensive materials. This is because many of the indoor plant varieties are aroids, which normally tend to climb in their natural environment and require support to do so. You can help them grow by making creative trellises or other small-scale supports with your own supplies. Here are some ideas to get inspiration from and help your crops thrive.

Can you use metal or natural materials to build climbing aids for indoor plants?

Depending on the structure of the support, almost any houseplant can be trained either pyramidal, spherical or other interesting shapes. You can use various natural building materials to support your plant with a trellis, wire or moss pole. This will allow the plant to develop larger, healthier leaves and use the support to thrive while climbing. This way you will enjoy young plant leaves over the long term, and with a little patience you will see changing leaf shapes over time.

You can also use stainless wire and peat moss or wood and reused plastic pipes to build a practical DIY trellis for indoor plants yourself. Regardless of what materials you use for this, however, you should make sure that you insert the supports for climbing plants into the pot at the time of planting. This allows your plants to grow healthily in the tightest of spaces and in the rich potting soil of a pot. Indoor plants with long-legged stems can be easily staked out with climbing aids.

When should you support indoor plants?

However, rapid plant growth is not the only reason to stake indoor plants. There are a variety of plants, such as bougainvillea, that are naturally top-heavy. This requires the appropriate support, with varieties other than natural climbers also needing an indoor plant trellis to grow properly. An example of this is the philodendron, which, like ivy, jasmine and tropical plants such as monstera, can thrive better with climbing aids.

Whichever type of trellis you choose, it is advisable to use it during the growth phase when the plant is young and still actively seeking support. In addition, this kind of help can even be used directly when growing in a pot. This will help prevent root damage to mature houseplants that are already established. Depending on the type of plant you want to grow in your home, you should choose the right trellis. Below you can discover some of the most common variants for such supports.

Start with a simple and straight trellis for indoor plants

This variation is the most common way to support a plant. This is perfect for single-stem strains that are a bit top-heavy. For example, you can use existing wooden stakes to create simple straight stakes for flowering plants and support those that have quickly outgrown their stems. Just be careful when tying your growth not to pull it too hard or to prevent the stalk from growing. This can be prevented by using, for example, an elastic rubber band or specially made plant bands.

Form bamboo sticks like a teepee

You can also support the vines in your home with bamboo by arranging them around the plant as a teepee. To do this, you need to stick three bamboo sticks into the bottom of the pot about equal distances apart and tie them at the top. This gives your houseplant a helping structure so that it can grow upwards healthily in limited space. In addition, bamboo is durable, space-saving, lightweight and good-looking. You can use it flexibly and versatilely as a climbing aid for indoor plants.

Build your own U-shaped climbing aid for houseplants out of wire

There are some types of plants, such as the porcelain flower, for which a U-shaped trellis can ensure better growth. This not only saves you space, but also allows the plant to spread without obstacles. In addition, this variant of climbing support is suitable for indoor plants that are bushier. You can even turn a wire hanger into such a support, following the concept of sustainability. All you have to do is bend the wire into a loop, embedding the ends in the potting soil of the container. Otherwise you can just cut a longer piece of thick wire with wire cutters and shape it to your liking. Thus, many creepers can be trained while growing.

Support indoor plants with a moss pole

Last but not least, the moss pole houseplant trellis provides the most complex, but also the most reliable type of support. This variant is best for climbers who need support while holding on. You can also make your own climbing pole by filling a narrow wire tube with moist peat moss and tying the plant to the pole until it snaps into place. However, this option also requires additional watering of the moss pole to keep it moist at all times. This will encourage the plant to cling to the stake. Thus, for example, plant varieties such as ivy, philodendron and window leaf can be staked.